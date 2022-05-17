ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Passenger dies during Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Nashville

By Nexstar Media Wire, Lucas Wright
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZRn1f_0fgjX15w00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — A passenger died while on a flight to Nashville on Monday, Nexstar’s WKRN has confirmed.

The flight arrived at Nashville International Airport at around 3 p.m. from Seattle, Washington.

A viewer shared video of the body being removed from the Alaska Airlines plane Monday afternoon.

Deadly shootout at Antioch apartment complex began with argument over $100, police say

In the video, officials with the medical examiner’s office can be seen carrying a gurney with the body off the plane.

In a statement to WKRN, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson said, in part: “Our hearts are with the family, and out of respect for their privacy we will not be sharing any more details.”

There is no word on the identity of the deceased. The cause of death has not yet been released by the medical examiner’s office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Car drives through home in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Homeowners were shocked to discover a vehicle in their living room on Thursday morning. A Ford SUV drove up a grass hill off Coley Davis Drive in Bellevue and smashed through one of the condominiums. Police said the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Nearby driver injured in shootout on I-65 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 53-year-old man has been injured on Interstate 65 Wednesday afternoon in a shooting he was not a part of. Metro Police said the drivers of two vehicles, a black pickup truck and a white sedan, were reportedly firing shots at one another on I-65 North near Trinity Lane.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Businesses react to Monday's violent beating in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A manager was beaten so badly at Joe's Crab Shack on Second Avenue near Broadway that he ended up in the hospital. This beating happened on Monday night and court documents state security camera footage shows the suspect punching the manager 14 times in the head before getting off the victim and running away.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Antioch, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Nashville, TN
Sports
fox17.com

Alleged burglars hit more than 80 businesses across Nashville with sledgehammers, crowbars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — According to Metro Nashville Police, detectives assigned to all eight precincts continue to work to identify three male suspects responsible for more than 80 business burglaries, primarily restaurants, in which they quickly make entry by smashing through windows and doors before going directly to offices and registers and fleeing with cash and small safes.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#Accident#Wkrn#Nexstar Media Inc
WSMV

Students react to fatal MTSU shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee State University students were surprised Wednesday following a fatal shooting following a high school graduation at Murphy Center on campus. College juniors Madi Konet and her roommate Marisa Stramagila told News4 they were moving into their new dorm on the MTSU campus Wednesday, preparing...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WSMV

Crews contain Hookah Lounge fire Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews contained a fire that left two businesses damaged Tuesday. NFD officials told News4 that first responders responded to an active fire call at 2626 Murfreesboro Road around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. Investigators said the fire appeared to have started by possible smoking...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

New outlet mall project in Antioch breaks ground: See renderings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A major development project is underway in Southeast Nashville that city leaders say will transform the Antioch community. On Tuesday, the city broke ground on the new Tanger Outlet Mall that will bring 1,100 jobs and 800 construction jobs to the area. The mall will...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Three teens arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three teens were arrested after they crashed a carjacked Toyota Corolla at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Fesslers Lane on Tuesday evening, according to Metro Police. Police said the car was taken during an armed carjacking at 2 a.m. Tuesday on Kellow Street. The same...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Delays Expected Saturday Afternoon Along Murfreesboro Road in La Vergne

(La Vergne, Tenn.) Delays are expected for drivers as Carry the Load is expected to make its way through La Vergne on Saturday afternoon. Carry the Load is a non-profit organization helping people celebrate Memorial Day by restoring the meaning and purpose of the holiday. Carry the Load is a 2,000-mile cross-country event that is making a stop in La Vergne on May 21, 2022.
LA VERGNE, TN
WSMV

1 killed, 1 injured in Antioch shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed and another person was injured in a shooting in Antioch on Monday afternoon. The shooting was reported about 2:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Hickory Hollow Terrace. Metro Police said one person was taken to a hospital by ambulance and another...
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

WREG

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy