Great Barrington, MA

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 prizes won Monday; sold in Lowell, Salisbury and Great Barrington

By Heather Morrison
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
The top lottery prizes in Massachusetts Monday were three $100,000 winners. One of the tickets was for the game "Massachusetts Millionaires' Club" and it was sold at a Shell gas station in Great Barrington. Another $100,000 winning ticket was sold at...

They say you got to to be in it to win it! Recently, a trio of lottery winners throughout the Bay state have picked up a cool $100 thousand in prize money and one of the lucky tickets from the Massachusetts Millionaire's Club was sold right here in south county at The Shell gas station on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington. The other two winners: A Mass cash ticket that was purchased at Dick's Variety north in Salisbury and King Liquors in Lowell rewarded a patron with a winning $15 Million Money Maker ticket, even though the top prize was not won, the 100 grand is STILL a nice chunk of change. I'm envious for sure, but I better find some extra one dollar bills and try to get in on the winning. Any extra money these days would come in very handy for sure!
Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

