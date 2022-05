One of the goals for New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen when he took the job early this year was to get the team’s salary cap structure under control. Schoen’s goal was to open up more than $40 million in salary cap space — and he’s come through. The Giants were able to add some help via free agency on both sides of the ball and now have the space to sign all of their draft picks.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO