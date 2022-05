The second round of the NHL Playoffs is set to begin on Tuesday night, and I'm here to tell to that the Rangers storybook season is not going to last much longer. In fact, I would say they are the least deserving team to advanced to the second round, and it's a crying shame that the Penguins were eliminated, despite outplaying the Rangers for the majority of the season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO