Brooklyn, NY

Teen wearing Jewish attire hit with pellet gun bullets in Brooklyn: NYPD

By AJ Jondonero
 2 days ago

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man wearing traditional Jewish attire was hit with BB pellet gun bullets in Brooklyn on Monday, police said.

The alleged attacker, who was driving a black SUV, fired shots with an airsoft BB pellet gun at a synagogue along Spencer Street near Park Avenue, breaking the front window, according to officials. The suspect also used the pellet gun on the 18-year-old victim, hitting him in the neck.

The teen sustained a minor injury, authorities said. An investigation by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

