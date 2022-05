COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The NCAA changed the rules for college football conference championships on Wednesday, and the result could do away with divisions, including in the Big Ten. Previously, NCAA rules forced conferences with at least 12 teams to break into divisions in order to play a title game. The rule was relaxed a bit to allow the 10-team Big 12 to play a title game without divisions. But now, the NCAA announced Wednesday that it will accept a recommendation from the NCAA Football Oversight Committee and let conferences pick two teams for a title game in any fashion.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO