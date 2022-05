NORTHEAST TEXAS (May 17, 2022) —Texans are weighing in with their opposition to the proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir—the costliest proposed project in the state water plan. To date, more than 1,600 individuals from across the Lone Star State have signed a petition to publicly oppose the reservoir. The petition was initiated by Preserve Northeast Texas, a growing group comprised of fellow Texans, landowners, business owners, community leaders, conservationists, and elected officials. Others have written letters to Preserve Northeast Texas expressing their opposition to the use of eminent domain to build the costly and unnecessary reservoir.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO