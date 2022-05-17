This Is The Best Supplement To Boost Skin Elasticity Over 50, According To Experts

As we age, our bodies undergo a number of changes that can affect all areas of our lives—including certain pillars of beauty, such as our hair and our skin. From thinning hair to dark spots , many women dread signs of aging. Luckily, though, there are certain changes you can make to help slow the aging process. If you want to avoid the particular issue of sagging skin, taking certain supplements every day can help boost skin elasticity so you can maintain a youthful appearance for as long as possible.

To discover the absolute best supplement to maintain your skin’s elasticity over 50, we spoke to beauty experts Elaine Kung , dermatologist of Future Bright Dermatology, and Lisa Moskovitz, RD, CEO of NY Nutrition Group and author of The Core 3 Healthy Eating Plan . They both agreed on one helpful option that, when combined with other vitamins, can make a big difference: hydrolyzed collagen peptides.

Collagen

Moskovitz notes that while we can't reverse the loss of skin elasticity once it's already run its course, it is possible to slow down these changes with certain lifestyle choice, including making changes to our diet and supplementing. One valuable supplement to consider, which both Moskovitz and Kung recommend, is collagen. Moskovitz says this protein "holds our body together—everything from our skin to our bones to our cartilage."

"Skin elasticity is largely affected by collagen," Moskovitz states. "It is used to make connective tissue. However, starting in our mid-20's we start to lose this precious protein at a rate of 1-2% per year," she continues, noting that the exact rate at which your collagen production slows will depend on personal factors and genetics.

In order to keep your body's collagen production going as strong as possible as you age, Moskovitz and Kung recommend taking hydrolyzed collagen supplements. "Hydrolyzed collagen is rich in amino acids such as glycine and proline," Kung explains. "After digestion, it accumulates in the cartilage or skin and may help maintain stability or regeneration." This can result in greater skin elasticity and slow signs of aging.

Both experts also recommend taking this supplement in combination with other helpful nutrients that can work in conjunction to boost collagen production. "Consider adding vitamins A, C, E, and zinc to optimize results because these vitamins and minerals have been proven to decrease oxidative stress, help collagen synthesis, and improve wound healing," Kung suggests.

Moskovitz notes that an inflammation-fighting multivitamin is another great option to add to your supplement repertoire if you want to maintain skin elasticity, as it will help with collagen absorption. Ultimately, taking measures to consume ample collagen, vitamins, and other nutrients is the best way to keep signs of aging like elasticity loss at bay, whether it's directly from food or taken as a supplement. And according to experts, hydrolyzed collagen is a great place to start!