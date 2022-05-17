ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQ8x2_0fgjSjKe00

Gainers

  • Bird Global, Inc. BRDS rose 26.3% to $1.24 in pre-market trading after the company posted strong Q1 sales.
  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA rose 24% to $0.2666 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 4% on Monday.
  • Evoke Pharma, Inc. EVOK rose 22.7% to $0.3805 in pre-market trading after jumping around 14% on Monday.
  • Actelis Networks, Inc. ASNS shares rose 17.4% to $2.29 in pre-market trading after dipping around 19% on Monday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $4 per share.
  • Yunhong CTI Ltd. CTIB rose 13.5% to $0.9250 in pre-market trading.
  • Nu Holdings Ltd. NU rose 13.3% to $4.93 in pre-market trading following strong quarterly sales.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. PPSI rose 13.1% to $3.64 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB rose 9.2% to $5.91 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
  • Arcimoto, Inc. FUV shares rose 9.1% to $4.20 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results. Arcimoto also teamed with Light Electric Vehicle sharing platform JOCO for a pilot program to field test Deliverator, its three-wheel electric vehicle designed for local and last-mile delivery.
  • IonQ, Inc. IONQ rose 9.1% to $5.30 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI rose 8.7% to $0.2708 in pre-market trading after the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.
  • Farmmi, Inc. FAMI rose 8.1% to $0.0881 in pre-market trading. Farmmi recently bagged anew multi-product order for its popular dried Shiitake mushrooms and dried black fungus.
  • Kopin Corporation KOPN rose 6.5% to $1.32 in pre-market trading. Kopin received an additional $4.8 million order for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP shares fell 46.5% to $0.4088 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $40 million underwritten public offering.
  • AmpliTech Group, Inc. AMPG shares fell 30.2% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after dropping 11% on Monday. AmpliTech posted Q1 sales of $5.10 million.
  • Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE shares fell 26.2% to $14.16 in pre-market trading after the company cut FY22 sales guidance to below analyst estimates.
  • Creative Realities, Inc. CREX fell 23.4% to $0.6503 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
  • Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CRXT fell 17.2% to $0.4448 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Acer Therapeutics Inc. ACER fell 15.1% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after posting a wider quarterly loss.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC fell 12.2% to $0.2720 in pre-market trading. AnPac Bio posted a FY21 loss of $1.37 per share.
  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI fell 11.6% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after jumping around 66% on Monday.
  • NewAge, Inc. NBEV fell 11% to $0.3780 in pre-market trading after climbing about 66% on Monday.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. SNDL fell 7.8% to $0.4287 in pre-market trading. The company posted downbeat quarterly sales.
  • Trevena, Inc. TRVN shares fell 6.2% to $0.2840 in pre-market trading after gaining 49% on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What's Going On With Costco Stock Today?

Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower Wednesday alongside several other retailers after Target Corp TGT announced worse-than-expected earnings results. Target Revenue: $25.17 billion beat $24.37-billion estimate. Target EPS: $2.19 missed estimate of $3.07. Target said it "faced unexpectedly high costs" in the quarter. The company's operating income margin...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Warren Buffett Exits Wells Fargo And Buys Stake In Its Rival Bank

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-B) bought $3 billion worth of shares in Citigroup Inc C in Q1, giving the group a stake of about 2.8%, according to filings with regulators. The investment came as Berkshire sold the remainder of its position in Wells Fargo & Co WFC, a rival bank that had been a staple in Buffett’s portfolio for more than three decades, Financial Times reported.
MARKETS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Out Worst April in Years With Another Slide

U.S. stocks finished both the day and the month on a down note as a fresh round of earnings forecasts from companies only added to investors' laundry list of concerns. Last night, Amazon.com (AMZN, -14.1%) said first-quarter revenue rose 7% on a year-over-year basis – the slowest pace in 20 years – to $116.4 billion, just shy of the consensus estimate. AMZN also offered lower-than-expected Q2 revenue guidance due to forex headwinds and the company's plan to move this year's Prime Day to July from June.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Ipo#Kopin Corporation#Pre Market Trading#Acer Therapeutics Inc#Brds#Gnca#Evok#Actelis Networks Inc#Asns#Yunhong Cti Ltd#Ctib#Nu Holdings Ltd#Nu#Ppsi#Rocket Lab Usa#Arcimoto Inc#Light Electric Vehicle#Joco
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says US Is Already In A Recession, Could Last Up To 18 Months Before 'Boom Time Again'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said Monday the U.S. is probably in a recession— and added that it could get worse and last up to a year-and-a-half. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who was speaking remotely at an All-In Summit being held in Miami, said recession could lead to misallocation of capital and warned companies should to ensure they have enough reserves.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Moderna And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US crude oil futures traded lower, dropping around 0.5% on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Coca-Cola Shares Are Diving Today

Shares of several companies in the broader consumer staples sector, including Coca-Cola Co KO, are trading lower amid overall market weakness as stocks fall following weak retail earnings this week. Anticipation of further Federal Reserve policy tightening has continued to weigh on stocks across sectors. U.S. markets also saw weakness...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 123 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was TJX Companies TJX. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was NexGel NXGL. AutoWeb AUTO's stock dropped the most, trading down 66.3%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For May 18, 2022

Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 11.41% at $0.33. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 5.00% at $0.12. MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 3.85% at $0.02. LOSERS:. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 12.24% at $5.09. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 12.08% at $0.44. HEXO HEXO shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Calls Democrats 'Party Of Division And Hate'

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA, is known for being outspoken on Twitter Inc TWTR. He lived up to that reputation once again Wednesday. After sounding off on Twitter executives throughout the last few weeks, Musk has now taken aim at the Democratic Party. Earlier this week, Musk said...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
43K+
Followers
134K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy