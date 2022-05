Two Marshall residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2013 Chevrolet, driven by 26-year-old Tyler E. Girard of Marshall, was on Lime Avenue at 12:30 p.m., while a 2010 Dodge, driven by 27-year-old Rebecca R. Sanders of Marshall, was eastbound on Missouri 240. The Chevy traveled across 240 and struck the Dodge. The Chevy traveled off the roadway and came to rest in a ditch. The Dodge ended up on its side in the ditch.

SALINE COUNTY, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO