ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA

Applied Genetic's Vision Loss Gene Therapy Shows Encouraging Safety, Efficacy At Three Months

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bg6DU_0fgjSQVj00
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corp AGTC reported three-month interim data from its ongoing Phase 2 Skyline trial of AGTC-501 for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP), an inherited condition causing progressive vision loss in boys and young men.
  • AGTC-501 is a recombinant AAV viral vector-based gene therapy targeting mutations in the RPGR gene.
  • There were robust improvements in visual sensitivity, the trial's primary efficacy endpoint, in multiple patients three months after dosing, with a 62.5% response rate in dose group B and a 25% response rate in dose group A.
  • This is well above the statistically significant 50% response rate the Vista Phase 2/3 trial for XLRP is powered to detect.
  • The number of loci that improved by at least 7 dB was between 9 and 17.
  • Mean visual sensitivity of the entire macula increased, and the area of the macula with visual sensitivity also increased in the patients who were responders.
  • Although these results exceeded the current standard set by the FDA that at least 5 loci increase by at least 7 dB, the improved loci were not pre-specified, as also required in the FDA standard.
  • There was a significant difference in visual sensitivity in the treated eyes compared with the untreated eyes of all Skyline responders at 3 months.
  • AGTC-501 was generally well-tolerated, with no clinically relevant safety concerns attributed to the study agent.
  • Price Action: AGTC shares closed 5.05% lower at $0.71 during after-hours trading on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Warren Buffett Exits Wells Fargo And Buys Stake In Its Rival Bank

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-B) bought $3 billion worth of shares in Citigroup Inc C in Q1, giving the group a stake of about 2.8%, according to filings with regulators. The investment came as Berkshire sold the remainder of its position in Wells Fargo & Co WFC, a rival bank that had been a staple in Buffett’s portfolio for more than three decades, Financial Times reported.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Dark Horse Consulting Submits Guidance on Gene Therapy Safety

Dark Horse Consulting Group (DHC), based in Walnut Creek, CA, submitted proposed draft guidance to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for gene therapy safety. Specifically, their proposed draft guidance was on “Testing of Adeno-Associated Viral (AAV) Vector-Based Human Gene Therapy Products for Empty Capsids During Product Manufacture.”. The...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vision Loss#Gene Therapy#Efficacy#Applied Genetic#Rpgr#Vista Phase
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
WebMD

FDA OKs Diagnostic Test for Early Alzheimer's

May 5, 2022 – The FDA has cleared the first in vitro diagnostic to aid in the early detection of Alzheimer's disease (AD). The Lumipulse G β-Amyloid Ratio 1-42/1-40 (Fujirebio Diagnostics) test detects amyloid plaques associated with AD in adults ages 55 or older who are under investigation for AD and other causes of cognitive decline.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
FDA
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says US Is Already In A Recession, Could Last Up To 18 Months Before 'Boom Time Again'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said Monday the U.S. is probably in a recession— and added that it could get worse and last up to a year-and-a-half. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who was speaking remotely at an All-In Summit being held in Miami, said recession could lead to misallocation of capital and warned companies should to ensure they have enough reserves.
BUSINESS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

What's Going On With Costco Stock Today?

Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower Wednesday alongside several other retailers after Target Corp TGT announced worse-than-expected earnings results. Target Revenue: $25.17 billion beat $24.37-billion estimate. Target EPS: $2.19 missed estimate of $3.07. Target said it "faced unexpectedly high costs" in the quarter. The company's operating income margin...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Slams Officials For 'Immaturity,' 'Slackness' In Fighting North Korea's COVID-19 Crisis

The Supreme Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-Un, has bashed his country's response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis as the virus sweeps through the hermit kingdom rapidly. What Happened: Kim at a politburo meeting on Tuesday accused government officials of showing "immaturity" and slackness in their COVID-19 response, North Korea's state media reported, as infections inched closer to the 2 million mark.
WORLD
MedicalXpress

New study reveals that herpesvirus infection may increase risk of developing diabetes

A new study published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]) finds that two common herpesviruses may contribute to impaired glucose metabolism and an increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) among infected individuals. The research was conducted by Dr. Tim Woelfle at Ludwig-Maximilians University and Helmholtz Munich, Germany, and colleagues.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

How To Enroll In A Psychedelic Clinical Trial In 5 Easy Steps

This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. If you fail to meet even one of the inclusion criteria, or you meet even one of the exclusion criteria, then you are not eligible and you will not be selected for participation. It seems like every...
HEALTH
Benzinga

AbbVie, Cugene Ink Licensing Pact For Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Candidate

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) and Cugene Inc have announced an exclusive worldwide license option agreement for CUG252 for the potential treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Cugene's lead candidate, CUG252, is an engineered IL-2 mutein designed to selectively activate and expand immune-suppressive Treg cells while reducing undesired IL-2 activity on other IL-2 receptor-expressing cells for autoimmune diseases.
ECONOMY
MedicalXpress

A new treatment reduces inflammation in multiple sclerosis mice models

A team led by the Institut de Neurociències at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (INc-UAB) managed to reduce chronic inflammation associated with multiple sclerosis in mice thanks to the administration of a type of lipid that mediates inflammation. The team found that these types of mediator substances, responsible for resolving the inflammatory process when it is no longer beneficial, are minimized in people with multiple sclerosis as well as in animal models of the disease. The use of these mediators could become a good strategy for the treatment of this autoimmune disease.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
43K+
Followers
134K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy