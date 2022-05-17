ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Walmart Earnings

By Lisa Levin
 2 days ago

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Nasdaq jumped more than 400 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Walmart Inc. WMT and Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS.

Data on retail sales for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while data on industrial production for April will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. Data on business inventories for March and housing market index for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 9:15 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is set to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans will speak at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 492 points to 32,652.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 70.50 points to 4,075.25. Futures for the Nasdaq index jumped 259.75 points to 12,504.50.

Oil prices traded mixed as Brent crude futures rose 0.1% to trade at $114.26 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.2% to trade at $114.00 a barrel.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 84,357,600 with around 1,026,890 deaths. India reported a total of at least 43,125,370 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 30,701,900 cases.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index rose 1.1%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.5% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 1.1%. The French CAC 40 Index climbed 1.1%, while German DAX gained 1.2%. The number of people in work in the UK climbed by 83,000 on quarter to 32,569 during the three months to March, while labor productivity fell by 0.7% on quarter during the same period. The unemployment rate in the UK fell to 3.7% in the first quarter. The unemployment rate in France declined to 7.3% in the first quarter from the prior figure of 7.4%.

Asian markets traded higher today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.42%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 3.13% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.65%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3% and India’s S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.9%. The annual wholesale price inflation rate in India accelerated to 15.08% in April from 14.55% a month ago.

Broker Recommendation

Keybanc maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $729 to $610.

Palo Alto shares rose 2.8% to $481.29 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Stratasys Ltd. SSYS reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Monday. The company said it sees FY22 revenue of $685 million - $695 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 - $0.19.
  • Coinbase Global Inc COIN has enabled direct access to Ethereum-based decentralized applications (dapp) from its platform for a small set of users.
  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO is posted better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Monday.
  • Hedge fund Tiger Global dissolved its stake in Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN and Netflix Inc NFLX in the first quarter and significantly lowered its exposure to Uber Technologies Inc UBER. It more than doubled its positions in Chinese EV makers Xpeng Inc XPEV and Li Auto Inc LI, according to regulatory filings.

Benzinga

What's Going On With Costco Stock Today?

Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower Wednesday alongside several other retailers after Target Corp TGT announced worse-than-expected earnings results. Target Revenue: $25.17 billion beat $24.37-billion estimate. Target EPS: $2.19 missed estimate of $3.07. Target said it "faced unexpectedly high costs" in the quarter. The company's operating income margin...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Warren Buffett Exits Wells Fargo And Buys Stake In Its Rival Bank

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-B) bought $3 billion worth of shares in Citigroup Inc C in Q1, giving the group a stake of about 2.8%, according to filings with regulators. The investment came as Berkshire sold the remainder of its position in Wells Fargo & Co WFC, a rival bank that had been a staple in Buffett’s portfolio for more than three decades, Financial Times reported.
MARKETS
Footwear News

Why Stocks Plunged Nearly 1,000 Points Today & What to Know About the Dow’s Big Fall

Click here to read the full article. Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 1,000 points, marking its worst day since October 2020. The Dow fell 981 points, or 2.8%, on Friday afternoon, placing it down 1.9% for the week, its fourth straight weekly decline and its ninth losing week of the last 11. According to a CNN Business report, all 30 stocks in the Dow ended the day lower, led by Verizon, which fell more than 5.5%, and Caterpillar, which plunged 6.5%. Goldman Sachs, Home Depot and Visa were also big downside contributors. Shares of Gap...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says US Is Already In A Recession, Could Last Up To 18 Months Before 'Boom Time Again'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said Monday the U.S. is probably in a recession— and added that it could get worse and last up to a year-and-a-half. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who was speaking remotely at an All-In Summit being held in Miami, said recession could lead to misallocation of capital and warned companies should to ensure they have enough reserves.
BUSINESS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures slip as China data sparks growth fears

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as downbeat data out of China stoked fresh concerns about a global economic slowdown at a time when investors are already on edge over aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Citigroup, Paramount and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Walmart — Shares dropped over 11% after the big-box retailer reported quarterly earnings that significantly missed Wall Street's expectations. Walmart posted adjusted first-quarter earnings of $1.30 per share on revenue of $141.57 billion. Analysts had expected a profit of $1.48 per share on revenue of $138.94 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Walmart cited cost pressures from rising fuel prices, higher inventory levels and overstaffing.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Coca-Cola Shares Are Diving Today

Shares of several companies in the broader consumer staples sector, including Coca-Cola Co KO, are trading lower amid overall market weakness as stocks fall following weak retail earnings this week. Anticipation of further Federal Reserve policy tightening has continued to weigh on stocks across sectors. U.S. markets also saw weakness...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Wall Street Ends Sharply Higher, Fueled by Apple

(Reuters) - Wall Street finished sharply higher on Tuesday, lifted by Apple, Tesla and other megacap growth stocks after strong retail sales in April eased worries about slowing economic growth. Ten of the 11 major S&P sector indexes advanced, with financials, materials, consumer discretionary and technology all gaining more than...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower as Traders Mull Recession Odds

The potential for the U.S. to slip into recession was the topic du jour Monday as stocks kicked off the week with a wobbly, uneven session. Over the weekend, former Goldman Sachs chief Lloyd Blankfein told CBS' Face the Nation that recession was "a very, very high risk factor." That opinion was met by a number of other calls Monday morning.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Stocks Fall Sharply as Target's Woes Renew Inflation Fears

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Wednesday as dismal results from Target renewed fears that inflation is battering U.S. companies. The S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, fell 4%. Target lost a quarter of its value, dragging other retailers down with it, after saying its profit fell by half in the latest quarter as costs for freight and transportation spiked. That comes a day after Walmart cited inflation for its own weak results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,164 points, or 3.6% and the tech-heavy Nasaq pulled back 4.7%. Treasury yields fell as investors sought safer ground.
STOCKS
