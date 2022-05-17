You’ll scream. You’ll laugh. You’ll give a Louisiana standing ovation

WESTWEGO, La. (WGNO) — Watch out.

What they’re rehearsing on stage is a trap.

In fact, it’s a Deathtrap .

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is in the audience.

Deathtrap is the name of the show on stage at Teatro Wego! in Westwego, Louisiana.

On stage, you may recognize Dave Haydel.

He’s the guy from Haydel’s Bakery. And Dave is happier than the 3-tiered wedding cake he’s about to deliver, to deliver his lines here in the show.

Also, starring is a singer-songwriter and actor.

His name is Markis Blackwell.

Markis plays a college kid, a student who shows up to help Dave who’s a washed-up writer, now suffering from writer’s block.

The kid’s got a guaranteed hit on his hands.

But hang on to your cookies and remember the name of this show is Deathtrap .

DeathTrap was the longest-running comedy-thriller on Broadway.

It got nominated for four Tony Awards.

That’s including best play.

Now it’s ready for a Louisiana standing ovation.

