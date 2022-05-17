ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

The pandemic worsened teenage depression

By Nicole Russell
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the pandemic is waning, it’s time to turn back and look at the wreckage. What we’re finding isn’t pretty, especially for a specific demographic: teenagers. A bevy of reports show COVID policies that shut down schools, businesses, and even playgrounds exacerbated the mental health crisis with which many adolescents...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
psychologytoday.com

Mourning the Living: Mental Illness and Family Estrangement

Research indicates that about 25 percent of American adults are living with an active family estrangement. These painful relationships are rarely discussed openly because cultural norms and expectations make estrangement especially stigmatizing. In addition to abuse, toxicity, and bad parenting, mental illness and substance abuse are major contributors to estrangement.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Does Your Struggling Adult Child Unfairly Blame You?

Adult children who are hurting often lash out at their parents as safe targets. A parent who sets limits with empathy and compassion can help manage an adult child's emotional reactivity—as well as their own. Adult children of parents who fell short can still acknowledge their own value, even...
KIDS
ANIP consultant

Depression: See what to do to overcome depression

Patients frequently report being assaulted with bad thoughts or recollections that remind them of painful experiences or simply noteworthy life events. According to studies, nearly everyone who suffers from depression has no idea why or has a clear understanding of why they are suffering in the first place, adding to the mystery of the human mind.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
psychologytoday.com

Hard-to-Spot Signs of Depression in Multiple Schlerosis

In my multiple sclerosis neuropsychiatry clinic, I see a lot of depression. This is not surprising given that the lifetime prevalence of major depression in people with multiple sclerosis approaches 50 percent. The diagnosis of depression can, however, present a challenge for professionals as well as for caregivers and the loved ones of people with MS.
MENTAL HEALTH
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Cdc#Bring Us Together#Covid
studyfinds.org

Experiencing parental domestic violence as a child linked to mental illness in adulthood

TORONTO, Ontario — Witnessing domestic violence at home is distressing for any child in the moment, but troubling new research suggests these incidents may have a much longer lasting impact. Scientists at the University of Toronto report roughly one-fifth (22.5%) of adults who experienced chronic parental domestic violence during childhood went on to develop a major depressive disorder in adulthood.
MENTAL HEALTH
Mic

Do I have post-pandemic PTSD?

The COVID pandemic is the largest and lengthiest global crisis that any of us have faced. Many of us are, by now, emotional basketcases looking for relief and answers. People on social media are posting that they have PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) and using the term “triggered” to describe the way they feel when facing post-pandemic stressful moments. But what exactly is PTSD and do we all really have it?
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Is Chronic Depression?

Chronic depression isn’t the same as major depression — it’s a mood disorder with symptoms that can linger for at least 2 years. Although it’s considered less severe than major depression disorder (MDD), chronic depression can still be a serious mental health condition. Also known as...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
Healthline

Recognizing and Treating Anxiety and Depression in Children

Anxiety and depression don’t affect only adults. From 2013 to 2019,. ages 3 to 17 was affected by anxiety, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The same research showed that 1 in 5 adolescents ages 12 to 17 reported experiencing a major depressive episode. Anxiety...
KIDS
verywellmind.com

What Are Anxiety Shivers?

Anxiety shivers are a common symptom of anxiety. Although not a formal clinical term, anxiety shivers refers to the experience of anxiety that might cause someone to shiver, shake, tremble, feel like they have the chills, or feel it is hard to regulate their body temperature. Anxiety shivers can be alarming, but are not dangerous, and go away on their own as your anxiety dissipates.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about narcissism and alcoholism

Narcissism and alcoholism are different conditions, but they can occur simultaneously and may share some overlapping symptoms. While both conditions can be challenging, certain approaches can help individuals overcome the potential complications of these disorders. Narcissism is a personality disorder that may cause individuals to display grandiose and self-involved behaviors....
MENTAL HEALTH
Smithonian

Why Psychedelic Drugs May Become a Key Treatment for PTSD and Depression

While it has been referenced throughout history, notably in World War I, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as we know it today was first described as a distinct diagnosis after World War II among individuals who had survived Nazi concentration camps. The patients came home experiencing anxiety, depression and nightmares. They were frequently startled. In a paper synthesizing some of these early observations in 1963, psychiatrist Paul Chodoff wrote, “Perhaps the most nearly universal and most characteristic symptom was an obsessive rumination state in which the patient was more or less constantly preoccupied with recollections of, and ruminations about, his experiences during persecution, and about family who had died or been killed.” Psychiatrists tested a variety of treatments from drugs to exposure therapy for what Chodoff referred to as “concentration camp syndrome.”
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Why Are So Many Teens Depressed?

Teens face a number of changes, challenges, and other factors that can lead to depression. It’s not always easy being a teenager. As if the pressures around you aren’t enough, your body is also growing and going through changes and sometimes throwing your hormones off the charts. As...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Panic Disorder and Agoraphobia: A Strategic Approach

The fear of the experience of fear can bring about the very panic the person is seeking to avoid. Not everyone who has panic attacks has panic disorder. To help, a clinician must employ a series of interventions that can redirect the person's conscious attention during the feared situations. The...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy