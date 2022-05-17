Need household furniture without the price tag? Program in Scranton hopes to help those starting out

SCRANTON, Pa. — A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a home in Scranton. Officials say the wreck happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Ash Street and Roche Court. The car also struck the home's gas meter. There's no word on the...
In December of 2020, we introduced you to Jake Woodruff and Hannah Lindow of the Binghamton area who bought an old school bus and transformed it into a cozy little home. Now, the couple has put their home up for sale. Jake and Hanna put some serious hard work for...
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A love of fishing led a photographer from Lycoming County to do a lot more than casting and reeling them in. He's found a way to give all of us a glimpse into life under the surface of the rivers and streams in central Pennsylvania. Jon...
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dickson City residents are speaking out over violence and crime all being committed, in what they call a “problem house.” Loud bangs were heard Thursday morning on Grant Court in Dickson City, and Eyewitness News has found out it’s not the first time. Neighbors say they’ve started locking their […]
Recognize him? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say stole a tip jar from a small family-owned business in the Lehigh Valley. The suspect — pictured above — was caught on surveillance footage stealing the jar with an undisclosed amount of cash from a business on the 700 block of Main Street in Hellertown, local police said.
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Due to an unforeseen local labor shortage, the Blue Man Group, scheduled for Wednesday, May 18, and Thursday, May 19, 2022, rescheduled their shows to a later date. The original shows have been rescheduled for Thursday, September 22, and Friday, September 23, 2022. If you had tickets to the Wednesday, May […]
WEATHERLY, Pa. — This trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road takes us to Carbon County in 2001. Mike Stevens visited an artist who found life pleasant, especially if you can do what you love. Check out WNEP's Video Vault/Back Down the Pennsylvania Road stories on YouTube.
Authorities evacuated a Target store in Lehigh County on Wednesday afternoon because of a carbon dioxide leak, a fire official said. Four employees were transported to the hospital as a precaution after complaining of lightheadedness in the incident reported about 4:35 p.m. at the 912 Airport Center Road store in Hanover Township, Han-Le-Co Fire Co. Chief Nick Marlowe said.
Montoursville, Pa. — PPL Electric Utilities is ready to help everyone with their spring cleaning by hosting a small appliance recycling event in Lycoming County. The public can drop off their appliances on Saturday, May 21 at the PPL Electric Service Center, 4810 Lycoming Mall Drive, Montoursville, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Accepted items include old room air conditioners and dehumidifiers that are in working condition.
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Projects in Luzerne County are in line to receive more than $13 million thanks to Community Project Funding, including $4 million dollars for a performing arts center in downtown Pittston. U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, announced the designations he submitted to...
MILTON — A student in the Milton Area School District brought a Glock and some ammunition to school Monday. Details are emerging today about the incident where the student had 16 rounds of ammunition, Milton Superintendent Dr. Cathy S. Keegan confirmed. Milton Chief of Police Curt Zettlemoyer said, “We...
MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa., (WOLF) — A man died in a lawnmower accident Monday in the Lehighton area. First responders were called to the 2700 Block of Blakeslee Blvd Drive West around 3:30 PM for a man trapped under a lawn tractor in a water-filled ditch. The man was pronounced...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner's office is looking for the family of a man found dead at a hotel in Allentown. Jose Vargas, 55, died Tuesday at the hotel where he was staying, the coroner's office said. He is from Hanover Township, in the Bethlehem area. His cause...
CONKLIN, N.Y. — Monday appeared to be a normal day in Conklin, New York, as people went about their day, but on the minds of many was the horrible massacre that occurred two days ago in Buffalo. According to police, Payton Gendron, 18, from Conklin, shot and killed ten...
Does your pet need basic vaccinations or wellness care? In a hurry or want to save some money? Try Humane Pennsylvania’s Healthy Pets Walk-In Clinic! It’s like a human walk-in clinic, but for animals! Limited wellness services are available without an appointment for only 60% of standard veterinary fees. Now open with limited hours (Wednesdays, 9 A.M. to 1 P.M.) for vaccines, flea and tick products, and wellness exams. Walk in, wait for a vet in our comfy lobby, get your pet’s shots, and go! Available services and pricing are below.
Wells Fargo & Co. will close a branch in Lehigh County and has closed a Luzerne County location as online banking grows. The 541 Main St., Slatington, branch will close Aug. 3, according to a statement from Elise Corbett, a spokeswoman for Wells Fargo. "We apologize for any inconvenience and...
SCRANTON, Pa. — Some students in Scranton are taking a bite out of the landfill problem by recycling toothbrushes. McNichols Plaza Elementary School recycled more than 400 toothbrushes, along with other dental items. The south-side school won the Colgate Shoprite School Challenge. The grand prize includes 70 desk and...
