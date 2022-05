On March 07, 2022 Port Huron PD received an initial call at 0450 hours for 4-5 shots fired near 9th St. and Court St. The area was checked, but nothing was initially located. At 0528 hours, a call was received from a resident in the 1200 block of 9th St. indicating that someone shot a bullet through the front window of the residence. Officers responded and found that three rounds hit the home, including rounds that entered a residence and more specifically a room where two people were sleeping. No one inside the home was hit by a round, and no one was injured. Evidence of the crime were located at the scene.

PORT HURON, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO