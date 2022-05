Boris Johnson will urge Northern Ireland’s politicians to get powersharing back up and running as the Government seeks to resolve the deadlock with Brussels over post-Brexit trading arrangements.The Prime Minister will travel to Belfast on Monday for a series of crisis talks after the DUP blocked the election of a Speaker at the Stormont Assembly, preventing it from sitting.The move was bitterly condemned by Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill – whose party is now the biggest in the Assembly following elections earlier this month – and other party leaders.Government sources said Mr Johnson will use a series of private meetings to...

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO