Protests

Student protest as discontent rises over China’s zero-COVID

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Administrators at an elite Beijing university have backed down from plans to further tighten pandemic restrictions on students as part of...

abc17news.com

The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
#Student Protest#Graduate Students#Peaceful Protest#Associated Press Beijing#Ap#Covid#Peking University#Communist Party
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
POLITICS
Sourcing Journal

When Politics and Economics Clash: Neoliberalism’s Massive Missteps

Click here to read the full article. It was an overcast day in Geneva in late September 1994. I attended one of the final formation meetings of the newly established World Trade Organization (WTO) as a U.S. textile industry delegation member. We had just finished a long day of meetings and awaited a copy of the final agreement. As a member of the U.S. textile industry delegation, according to some attendees, I was one of the “the bad guys,” a group of anti-trade, protectionist industry representatives and lobbyists that rejected and fought hard to restrain the promised, theoretical benefits of free...
ECONOMY
Harvard Health

Snatching a culture back from state-sanctioned violence

In Manipur, the region of India in which Binalakshmi Nepram was born, Indigenous people have lived 60 years under an Armed Forces Special Powers Act that gives state soldiers broad authority to arrest, search, and shoot to kill. Throughout her childhood, Nepram saw violence against her native community. Military patrolled...
WORLD
nationalinterest.org

The Russo-Ukrainian War’s Dangerous Slide Into Total Societal Conflict

Approaching conflict as a societal clash can marginalize developments on the traditional military front. The crisis in and over Ukraine, which is deeply rooted in conflicting societal perceptions of NATO’s expansion and the Westernization of Ukraine, is now increasingly sliding into an actual major societal confrontation. The three main actors—Russia, Ukraine, and the West—are pursuing victory by impacting all three societies, aiming to undermine adversaries and mobilize their citizens and those of their allies. Due to Russia’s failure to secure its aims and the West’s mobilization to support Ukraine and weaken Russia, the conflict has been transformed into an open-ended, large-scale war of attrition, in which all sides have fielded a full arsenal of tools beyond kinetic force, ranging from economic sanctions to religion. What began as a local and limited affair has increasingly escalated, spiraling into a "total war” with global ramifications.
POLITICS

