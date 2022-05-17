ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Terran Orbital Delivers NASA’s CubeSat Proximity Operations Demonstration to SpaceX Transporter-5 for Launch

Business Wire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry, today announced it delivered its CubeSat Proximity Operations Demonstration (CPOD) satellite to the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida for integration into the SpaceX Transporter-5 launch...

www.businesswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Bay News 9

SpaceX executes Starlink launch in under 24 hours

Continuing its increasingly faster turnaround times for launches, California-based SpaceX on Saturday did its second launch in 24 hours of Starlink satellites. The company successfully launched 53 satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Friday. While reusability is key for SpaceX, Saturday’s launch featured a brand new first...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Launch Vehicle#Llap#Rpod#Cpod
Space.com

On This Day In Space: April 22, 2010: X-37B space plane launches on 1st top-secret mission

On April 22, 2010, the U.S. Air Force launched the super-secret X-37B space plane on its first spaceflight. This space plane is also known as the Orbital Test Vehicle. It looks a lot like NASA's space shuttle, only it's much smaller and doesn't have any windows. But the X-37B doesn't need windows anyway, because no one actually flies in it. It's completely autonomous and can even land on a runway without a human pilot.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Universe Today

Watch What Happens to Astronauts When the International Space Station Gets an Orbital Reboost

This is reminiscent of going down slide on the playground – and then immediately getting back in line to go down again. Except in space. Here’s what it looks like on board the International Space Station when thrusters fire for an orbital reboost. While it seems like the astronauts are moving inside the station, in in reality it is the Space Station that is moving around them. And in actuality, the acceleration doesn’t happen this fast – the video is sped up eight times. But it still looks like fun!
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ars Technica

After losing contact with its helicopter, NASA put the entire Mars mission on hold

The achievement of powered flight on another world is one of the great spaceflight feats of the last decade. Since its first brief hop on April 19, 2021, the Mars Ingenuity helicopter has subsequently made an additional 27 flights, traveling nearly 7 km across the surface of the red planet and scouting ahead of NASA's Perseverance rover. It has wildly exceeded the expectations and hopes of its scientists and engineers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Space.com

Boeing's Starliner remains on track for crucial Thursday launch to space station

Boeing's Starliner astronaut taxi remains on track to launch on a crucial test flight to the International Space Station on Thursday (May 19). Teams with NASA, Boeing and United Launch Alliance (ULA) held a launch readiness review today (May 17) for Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2), which will send an uncrewed Starliner on a shakeout cruise to the orbiting lab. Everything went well, keeping Starliner on course to lift off atop a ULA Atlas V rocket on Thursday at 6:54 p.m. EDT (2254 GMT) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Helicopter catches rocket falling from space

A satellite launch startup used a helicopter to catch a rocket booster as it fell to Earth on Tuesday, in a first-of-its kind manoeuvre.The midair recovery took place off the coast of New Zealand, shortly after Rocket Lab’s stage-one booster Electron delivered 34 satellites to orbit.A Sikorsky S-92 helicopter used a hook to grab the rocket’s parachute line, however it was forced to let it go due to safety reasons.The rocket then fell into the Pacific Ocean where it was collected by a waiting boat. Rocket Lab foudner Peter Beck described the task of catching a rocket with a helicopter...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Virgin Orbit will launch military satellites for National Reconnaissance Office and UK on milestone flight

The U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) will launch a joint mission with the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Virgin Orbit's first-ever launch from the UK. The collaboration will see the government military organizations working together on two "Prometheus 2" cubesats, which will launch among nine international rideshares from Spaceport Cornwall (in coastal southwestern England) as soon as summertime.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy