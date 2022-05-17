Sunvera Group Forms New Partnership With William S. Goldstein, MD PC – Laser Eye Care Center

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (“FSI”) (NYSE: FSI) with Lygos, Inc. pursuant to which each outstanding share of Lygos capital stock will be converted solely into the right to receive a number of common shares of FSI. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues FSI.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO