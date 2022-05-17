Sunvera Group Forms New Partnership With William S. Goldstein, MD PC – Laser Eye Care Center
BINGHAM FARMS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunvera Group, a management services organization providing support services to ophthalmology practices across multiple subspecialties, has formed a new partnership with William S. Goldstein, MD PC in Shelby Township. This partnership further expands Sunvera’s network of ophthalmology and surgical centers across Michigan and Ohio. The...www.businesswire.com
Comments / 0