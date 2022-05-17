ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby Charter Township, MI

Sunvera Group Forms New Partnership With William S. Goldstein, MD PC – Laser Eye Care Center

Business Wire
 2 days ago

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunvera Group, a management services organization providing support services to ophthalmology practices across multiple subspecialties, has formed a new partnership with William S. Goldstein, MD PC in Shelby Township. This partnership further expands Sunvera’s network of ophthalmology and surgical centers across Michigan and Ohio. The...

www.businesswire.com

