Maryland State

Mostly sunny Tuesday with slight breeze for Maryland

By Ava Marie
Wbaltv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Ava Marie says it will be sunny and pleasant today, with low humidity and a comfortable breeze. Temperatures...

www.wbaltv.com

Wbaltv.com

Rain showers likely overnight tonight

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer shows how rain showers are likely overnight in Maryland. It ends early Thursday morning and becomes dry and warm with temperatures in the 80s. It'll be hot and humid for the weekend with high temperatures in the 90s.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Storms end Monday night, less humid days to come

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer explains how storms will end early Monday night in Maryland. It'll be dry, cooler and less humid Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the 70s. Then, a few more showers come Thursday, and it'll be hot for Preakness.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

⚠ Impact Day: Severe thunderstorm watch this afternoon for most of Maryland

Update (5/16): The threat of severe thunderstorms has ended in the Baltimore Metro area. Meteorologist Tony Pann says there is still an enhanced risk of a heavy thunderstorm for this afternoon, it all depends on whether the Sun comes out to fuel the storms. The temperatures will be around the high 70's and even low 80's with high humidity. There is a possibility of strong winds, hail and even tornadoes through 6 p.m. this evening.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for much of Maryland

UPDATE (4:36 p.m.) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for areas around Waldorf, Clinton and Fort Washington until 5:15 p.m. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 mph, according to the National Weather Service. UPDATE (4:10 p.m.) -- Radar shows a strong storm west of D.C. that's...
MARYLAND STATE
State
Maryland State
CBS Baltimore

First Alert Forecast: Severe Thunderstorms May Move Into The Area Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Storms that have developed in Western Maryland this afternoon will weaken as they move east by tonight.  Skies overnight will be partly cloudy with areas of fog developing by morning.  Maryland residents may see a portion of the eclipse tonight, but that will mainly be dependent on what the storms to the west end up doing through midnight. Monday will be the day to watch with a severe thunderstorm threat by late afternoon through the evening rush. RADAR UPDATE 702 PM EDT: Storms are weakening but an area of light to moderate rain will be moving into Baltimore City shortly. @wjz#mdwx...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Family Has Triple Crown Dreams

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland family rich in the horse racing industry hopes to one day breed a Triple Crown winner. In the 1890s, Vincent Allen said his family made their first big mark.   He said it all starts with relative Dudley Allen in Lexington, Kentucky, who held a 40-year career in the horse racing industry. “My grandfather owned the horse and trained the horse that won the Kentucky Derby 1891, Dudley Allen,” he said. Dudley won with jockey Isaac Murphy and thoroughbred horse Kingman. Through the craft being passed down from generation to generation, Vincent learned the trade. “According to the elders, I...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – May 18

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Warm and sunny weather returned to Maryland and fishing conditions are getting back to normal, with lighter winds and less rain this week. The shad run is winding down, but should continue until the end of May. With the warmer weather, fishing for invasive snakeheads is starting to improve in the shallow waters of Blackwater and in other river systems, along the shorelines and weed beds.
MARYLAND STATE
Weather
Environment
WBOC

Chesapeake Cowboys Cancel Summer Tour

CRISFIELD, Md. – The Chesapeake Cowboys, a popular boat-docking organization on Delmarva, announced it has cancelled it’s scheduled tour for the summer season. In a Facebook post last week, the organization said it would not be touring as a group this summer, citing high diesel fuel prices and the longer wait time for spare parts as the main reasons.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
preservationmaryland.org

Maryland Road Trip: Exploring Kent County

Eleven counties down on Diane and Jeff Caslow’s twenty-three counties and Baltimore City day trip explorations. The pair are trying to visit each county in the opposite season from the one they did during their first tour around the state. Last time they visited Kent in the fall, so spring was the perfect timing to see it from a different vantage point. Their focus remains on staying outdoors, expanding their exploration around landscape preservation through trails, conservancies, preserves, and old railroad lines converted into trails. Recognizing that there are over 134,000 acres of farmland in the county, they thought it would be interesting to use the map from the Farm & Country Driving Tour to expand the lens from which they saw this county this time around. Take it away, Diane…
KENT COUNTY, MD
The Center Square

Connelly: 'Light at the end of the tunnel' nears for Maryland chicken farmers battling avian flu

(The Center Square) – As flocks around the country continue to test positive for avian influenza, experts in Maryland are hopeful that the worst is over. So far this year, four commercial flocks in the Free State have tested positive for the highly virulent virus that resulted in the elimination of 1.7 million chickens, according to Maryland Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Steve Connelly.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Surpass 400, Positivity Rate Above 8%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time since February, there are more than 400 Marylanders hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Tuesday by the Maryland Department of Health. And the state’s seven-day positivity rate is the highest it’s been since Jan. 31, when a surge in cases attributed to the Omicron variant started to ebb, according to the data. An additional 39 Marylanders have been hospitalized with the virus over the last 24 hours, bringing the total in the state to 403 patients — the highest since Feb. 26, when 418 people were in the hospital receiving care. Of those currently hospitalized,...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Printing errors on mailed primary ballots in Pennsylvania, Oregon could delay results

Printing mistakes will force local election officials in Pennsylvania and Oregon to redo thousands of mailed ballots, a laborious process that could delay results for some closely contested races in Tuesday’s primaries. In Pennsylvania, where GOP primaries for governor and U.S. Senate are drawing national attention, officials in Republican-leaning...
OREGON STATE

