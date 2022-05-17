ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tim Benz: Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal 'touching the waters' with decision to add some weight

By Tim Benz
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7kle_0fgjMzqw00

Given the thirst so many people had for the Pittsburgh Steelers to draft a defensive lineman, I’m sure the instant reaction from most was to applaud when DeMarvin Leal’s name popped up next to the franchise’s logo in the third round last month.

But that may have been followed by some confusion when they saw his size, read his scouting reports and watched his tape. At just under 6-foot-4 and 283 pounds coming out of Texas A&M, Leal rushed in a way that Steelers fans could’ve said, “He’s Bud Dupree (6’4”, 269 lb) if he loses 15 pounds.”

Or, especially given the Steelers’ need for youth at depth at defensive end, the more practical projection is, “If he puts on 10-20 pounds, he can be the next Stephon Tuitt (6’6”, 303 lb) or Cameron Heyward (6’5”, 295 lb).”

In fact, if you read the Pro Football Network pre-draft scouting report on Leal, he certainly sounds like a lighter version of those two stalwarts upfront for the Steelers.

“Leal has the size to play inside as a defensive tackle but the explosion of a defensive end. He possesses exceptional athleticism for his size, impressive change-of-direction ability, and enough speed to be a problem as an outside rusher.

Leal’s athletic prowess means that he can effortlessly line up outside but work inside as a pass rusher. His lateral agility is one of the most impressive elements of his NFL Draft scouting report.

In addition to his size and athletic ability, Leal is blessed with remarkable arm length. This enables him to be disruptive in multiple ways. Leal uses his length at the point of attack to cause issues in the ground game. Additionally, he uses his arms to get up and disrupt the ball in the air.”

With the Steelers lining up in sub-packages as much as they do these days, those are encouraging attributes. But does Leal have the beef to be a workhorse against the run? That’s an area where the team was gashed with Tuitt absent all season and Tyson Alualu on injured reserve for the last 15 games.

“I definitely can stop the run. I feel that I’ve shown that with my film,” Leal said Saturday at Steelers rookie minicamp. “And then also just working on my pass rush a lot more. Trying to be more into my bag (of tricks) and more into my technique with my hands.”

Leal says he has already put on roughly 15 pounds. So, if that’s the case, based on his 283 pounds at the combine, he’d be just shy of 300.

Leal said he’s “just trying out” the additional weight, just “touching the waters” to see if he can maintain his athleticism with the additional bulk.

But coach Mike Tomlin wanted to stress that the organization hasn’t put any sort of directive toward Leal to add pounds.

“He’s speculating if he thinks we want him to put on weight,” Tomlin said. “We’re just here getting to know him and his body and how it works. Oftentimes in draft preparation, guys hear things from NFL people, and they try to do what they think we want. The reality is that we’re trying to get to know the athlete, the pedigree of the athlete and how his body works, what’s the optimal condition for him to be in, etc. And so, it would be much too premature to talk about desired weights and so forth with any of these guys because we’re just getting to know them.”

Leal, who moved up and down the defensive line during his time at College Station, definitely seemed to have the same job description that is asked of Steelers defensive linemen.

“Stop the run. Get after the QB. Just be disruptive. Just make sure that I can help my other teammates get things open on different pass-rush situations,” Leal said. “Stay low. Hands. Getting off the ball.”

That’s exactly what Tuitt and Heyward do when they are at their best, as Brett Keisel and Aaron Smith did before them.

And as the Steelers hope Leal will do in the future.

If he’s physically mature enough and stout enough to help in the present will be the big question for Tomlin and the defensive coaching staff to figure out as the Steelers have three games — against two division opponents (Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns) who can run the ball — within the first 12 days of 2022 season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Cut Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced eight roster moves on Monday, signing four undrafted rookies from the team's weekend minicamp. As a result, Pittsburgh had to release four players to make room. One of them was veteran linebacker John Simon. Simon, 31, appeared in one game with the Steelers last season, playing...
COLUMBUS, OH
Popculture

Former Saints Coach Sean Payton Lands New NFL Job

Sean Payton is returning to the NFL (kind of). According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the former New Orleans Saints head coach has accepted a job with Fox. Payton will work in the studio as an NFL analyst throughout the 2022 season, and it's believed he will join the Fox NFL Sunday crew when Jimmy Johnson is off.
NFL
The Spun

Joe Burrow Reveals The 1 Team He 'Loves' To Play Against

Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first AFC North title since 2015 with two dominant victories over the Baltimore Ravens. Cincinnati scored 41 points in each victory with 941 combined passing yards and seven passing touchdowns from the star quarterback. Given those numbers, it's easy to see why Burrow would cherish his encounters with Baltimore.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Patriots Released Quarterback Monday: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots have waived quarterback, D'Eriq King. The move was announced on Monday after the Patriots signed King directly after the NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent. King was the starting quarterback at Miami during the 2020 and 2021 seasons and was also at Houston from 2016-19.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
NFL Analysis Network

Eagles Predicted To Trade For Bengals’ Safety Jessie Bates III

The Cincinnati Bengals and their safety, Jessie Bates, have yet to come to an agreement on a long-term contract. The team attempted to franchise tag Bates, but he’s refused and has stated publicly that he won’t attend training camp if he doesn’t have a contract in place. If the two sides can’t get something done, a trade could be on the horizon and the Philadelphia Eagles might be a team to watch.
CINCINNATI, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Vince Williams takes high school coaching job, endorses Antonio Brown's idea to retire as a Steeler

A former Pittsburgh Steeler is making news by taking a high school coaching job. He is also endorsing a reunion between the Steelers and Antonio Brown. Things aren’t perfect in Cincinnati with the Bengals and a star player. The New York Rangers are underdogs in their next series despite dispatching the Penguins from the playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Mic

Colin Kaepernick is about to be a doctor

Colin Kaepernick will receive an honorary degree from Morgan State University. University president David Wilson said that the former NFL quarterback and political activist would receive the degree alongside businessman David Burton and filmmaker David Talbert this Saturday. “We are absolutely thrilled to bestow honorary degrees to David E. Talbert,...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Keisel
The Spun

Look: Steve Young Has A Message For Baker Mayfield

Legendary NFL quarterback Steve Young isn't on Baker Mayfield's side when it comes to his issues with the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield asked out of Cleveland a couple of months ago after it was revealed that the team was aggressively pursuing Deshaun Watson. Once the Browns got Watson, that trade request...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Brady Quinn Names 1 Young Quarterback He's Not A Believer In

Former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn isn't a believer in one AFC East quarterback. Quinn was speaking about the New York Jets on CBS Sports HQ and he doesn't think they're going to be good this year. In turn, he also isn't a believer in second-year quarterback Zach Wilson. "Their season...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Says 1 Quarterback Is Facing 'Last' Opportunity

Carson Wentz will get another fresh start in Washington after just one season with the Indianapolis Colts. Troy Aikman doesn't think the 29-year-old quarterback will get another chance if he falters with the Commanders. ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcaster gave the former No. 2 pick a foreboding warning during...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

The Cardinals Signed A New Quarterback On Monday

Among the players the Arizona Cardinals signed from their rookie minicamp over the weekend was quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. Guarantano, who went undrafted last month, spent last season playing for Washington State. He completed 33 of 49 passes for 304 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 2.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Pro Football Network
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Announces Decision On His Football Camp

Eventually, Baker Mayfield will be leaving the Cleveland area, whether the Browns trade or release him. While that day hasn't come yet, Mayfield's annual youth football camp is already moving away. The quarterback announced this afternoon that his summer youth camp will be help in Norman, Oklahoma where he starred at OU.
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL Analysis Network

This Texans-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Houston

The Cleveland Browns made a major change at the quarterback position this offseason, acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. He is the new face of the franchise and the team also signed Jacob Brissett to be his backup. So, what does that mean for the former starter, Baker Mayfield? It likely means that he will be with a new franchise, but when that will occur is anyone’s guess.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Analyst Comments On Antonio Brown’s Latest Wish

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a roster that can compete with the AFC’s best. Mitchell Trubisky will be put to the test at quarterback but he has the benefit of having Najee Harris in the backfield. Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, and Pat Freiermuth are also solid options in the passing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
CBS Sports

Steelers to bring back legends for Christmas Eve game vs. Raiders: Immaculate Reception's 50th anniversary

In many ways, the Pittsburgh Steelers' franchise as we know it was born on Dec. 23, 1972. Facing a fourth-and-10 and trailing the Raiders late in the divisional round of the playoffs, Terry Bradshaw evaded traffic before firing a pass toward Frenchy Fuqua. The pass deflected off of Raiders defensive back Jack Tatum before finding the outstretched arms of Franco Harris, who ran the remaining 40-plus yards to the end zone to seal the Steelers' first playoff win.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Colts Sign Former Pro Bowler: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts signed former Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay to a one-year deal. Lindsay split time between the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins in 2021, rushing for 249 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately for Lindsay, his numbers have been declining since his rookie season in 2018....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
406
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy