You’ve got great timing if you’re planning to buy a Dell XPS laptop. They’re currently all on sale from Dell. The Dell XPS 13 is down to $1,550 after a $370 discount to its original price of $1,920; the Dell XPS 15 Touch is down to $1,900 after a $400 discount to its original price of $2,300; and the Dell XPS 17 is down to $2,200 after a $650 discount to its original price of $2,850. It’s unclear how long these offers will last, so if one of them catches your eye, you should click that Buy Now button right away.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO