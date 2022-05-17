Hammond Economic Development Director Touts $160M in Projects

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) today announced recipients of the agency’s Community Recycling Grant Program. IDEM awarded just over $465-thousand dollars across 18 applicants, including City of Hobart. “The Community Recycling Grant Program helps to fund recycling and waste-reduction projects at the local level,” said IDEM Commissioner Brian Rockensuess. “These projects will result in environmental improvements for Hoosiers who live and work in communities across Indiana.” A news release from IDEM said Community Recycling Grants are available to counties, municipalities, solid waste management districts, schools, and nonprofit organizations located in Indiana. The grants provide funding for projects that increase education and promotion of recycling, waste reduction, organics management (including yard waste management and composting), and household hazardous waste collection and disposal. Here is a link for more information on the program.

HOBART, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO