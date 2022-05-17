ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

Hammond Economic Development Director Touts $160M in Projects

By Wes Mills
Inside Indiana Business
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe oft-used phrase in real estate circles is “location, location, location,” and that hackneyed remark is ringing true for economic development officials in Hammond. Last week, the redevelopment commission approved three major projects, totaling more than $160 million in investment. Hammond Economic Development Director Anne Anderson says the state’s pro-business environment...

lakeshorepublicradio.org

The NIPSCO is reopening it’s Gary business office

The NIPSCO Gary Business Office, which serves customers in Gary and the surrounding areas hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony May 17, 20222 to recognize it’s reopening. The location has been a staple in the community for many years. It closed more than two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to reopen was made with the safety of customers and employees as a top priority. Joining us on “Regionally Speaking” with all of the details on this big event is Jennifer Montague, NiSource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.
GARY, IN
buildingindiana.com

NIPSCO Contributes $60K to Urban League of NWI

NIPSCO and the Urban League of Northwest Indiana have partnered for a fourth consecutive year to host the 2022 NIPSCO Energy Ambassador (NEA) Program. In support of the college and career readiness program, NIPSCO presented $60,000 to Urban League of NWI president Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud. “We are proud to once...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

S.R. 212 closed in Michigan City beginning May 23

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – A section of S.R. 212 will be closed beginning on or after May 23, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced. The closure is for two box culvert replacements in two sections of the road. The first closure will be between Warnke Road and Pueblo...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Elkhart County Dairy Farm Finds Niche

Crystal Springs Creamery in Osceola sits where a paved road ends and a gravel path begins. It’s not far from where the urban bustle of Elkhart County and St. Joseph County speeds by. It’s there where dairy farmer Tim Martin and his family developed an idyllic farmstead and dairy.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
panoramanow.com

Farmers Markets Are NOW Open!

One thing Northwest Indiana has plenty of is Farmers Markets. Over the years, these markets have changed from your old time venue to be more up-scale and popular activity for young and old. Some have live music, Craft Beer, Arts and Crafts and even Antiques! So support your local farmers,...
INDIANA STATE
indiana105.com

Hobart Receives Community Recycling Grant

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) today announced recipients of the agency’s Community Recycling Grant Program. IDEM awarded just over $465-thousand dollars across 18 applicants, including City of Hobart. “The Community Recycling Grant Program helps to fund recycling and waste-reduction projects at the local level,” said IDEM Commissioner Brian Rockensuess. “These projects will result in environmental improvements for Hoosiers who live and work in communities across Indiana.” A news release from IDEM said Community Recycling Grants are available to counties, municipalities, solid waste management districts, schools, and nonprofit organizations located in Indiana. The grants provide funding for projects that increase education and promotion of recycling, waste reduction, organics management (including yard waste management and composting), and household hazardous waste collection and disposal. Here is a link for more information on the program.
HOBART, IN
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Effort to Recall Dolton, IL. Mayor Tiffany Henyard On Ballot as Referendum –

The second time since 2015, a new effort to establish an elected official recall Ordinance in the Village of Dolton is on the ballot. The previous recall ordinance was invalidated by the Appellate Court, who stated it was unconstitutional because the 2015 Ordinance was approved by the village board and not placed before the voters as a referendum.
DOLTON, IL
WGNtv.com

Pritzker takes anti-inflation message to the grocery aisle

Governor JB Pritzker’s reelection campaign made a stop at Riverside Foods on Tuesday to highlight his election-year tax relief plan. The governor pushed the shopping cart for Laura Pfeiffer, who was out buying groceries for her family. Last month, the governor signed into law a one-year suspension of the...
CHICAGO, IL
Inside Indiana Business

Visit South Bend Mishawaka Names Executive Director

Jeff Jarnecke has been hired as the new executive director of Visit South Bend Mishawaka, the destination marketing organization for the area. Jarnecke succeeds Rob DeCleene, who announced plans last month to step down from the role after more than 10 years to become vice chancellor for university relations and advancement at Indiana University South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Suspending the gas tax will help residents

From the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to the global inflation caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many Hoosiers are struggling to make ends meet. Our state government can help alleviate some of that burden by suspending the state gas tax. This month, gasoline taxes in Indiana are...
HAMMOND, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Elkhart Janitorial Supplier Acquired

Elkhart-based Tepe Sanitary Supply Inc. has been acquired by Imperial Dade, a distributor of food service packaging and janitorial supplies located in New Jersey. While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, Imperial Dade says customers will benefit from the expanded product and service offerings. Tepe is a full-service...
ELKHART, IN
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Surprise payments worth up to $1,200

Millions of Americans are benefitting from payments this year for stimulus programs, or UBI programs. The payments range from $150 to $1,200 depending on the area and program. Stimulus payments are a one time payment, while UBI payments are recurring. Here are 5 places sending out stimulus or UBI payments...
CHICAGO, IL
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier Communities on ‘Best Places to Live’ List

U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the Best Places to Live in the United States. Three Indiana communities made the top 150 metropolitan areas based on affordability, desirability and quality of life. Topping the Indiana list is Fort Wayne, coming in at number 48, up 25...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Greater Lafayette Commerce to Host Career Fair

The Greater Lafayette Commerce will Wednesday host a Second Chance Career Fair. The organization says the event is designed to provide employment opportunities for people who’ve experienced incarceration, criminal charges or are recovering from substance use disorder. The career fair will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m....
LAFAYETTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

ProTeam Tactical to Open Merrillville Location

Indianapolis-based ProTeam Tactical Performance is preparing to open its first location outside of central Indiana. The company, which helps first responders recover from and prevent injuries in a manner similar to collegiate and professional athletes, will bring its model to Merrillville beginning May 23. ProTeam Tactical Performance was founded by...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
CBS Chicago

Park Ridge man says failures by Post Office cost him opportunity to run for state Senate as write-in

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Park Ridge man with hopes of running for political office says he missed his chance to get his name on the ballot next month. He also says the U.S. Postal Service is to blame. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday, Michael Walters thought he did everything right. The aspirant Illinois State Senate candidate said he was assured by Post Office employees that his certified letters would get to their required stops in plenty of time. The exact opposite happened. It has been 20 years since Walters had his last political gig....
PARK RIDGE, IL

