ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you move to a new neighborhood, you want to know what's going to be built around it. You can usually find out by looking at a city's comprehensive plan. But some Rowlett residents are concerned after the city adjusted its plan to accommodate an unwelcome industrial park.Homeowners laid into the Rowlett City Council during Tuesday night's meeting. They feel betrayed by a city decision to rezone 170 acres off the Bush Turnpike and Merritt Road so an industrial park can be built near the Homestead at Liberty Grove neighborhood."We don't want it," said Rowlett resident Elissa Weisener. "It's...

ROWLETT, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO