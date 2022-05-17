ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

Paris Food Pantry Operating From Fairgrounds

easttexasradio.com
 2 days ago

The Paris Downtown Food Pantry is currently operating from its temporary location at the...

easttexasradio.com

easttexasradio.com

Paris ISD Announces Summer Feeding Schedule

The 2022 summer feeding for Paris ISD will start on June 1 and end on August 12. Various locations have different start and end dates. Please refer to the feeding schedule to see which stop works best for you and the beginning and end dates for that stop. These meals are for students 18 years old and younger, and they require meals consumed onsite. All children must be present to receive a meal.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Memorial Service For Officers

A Memorial Service for fallen law enforcement officers will be held this evening at 6:00 at the Culbertson Fountain in downtown Paris. They will read the names of all officers who died in the line of duty, and the featured speaker will be Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Finale Of The UnitedWay Kids Marathon

The United Way of Lamar County’s Kids Marathon is Wednesday, May 17, from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the Trail de Paris, Love Civic Center entrance. All kids participating will run the last 1.2 miles together on the trail and receive their medals as they cross the finish line. There are 300 kids registered in the Kids Marathon this year.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Food Bank Braces for ‘Hungriest Time of the Year'

It won't be long before school is out for summer, and it means some kids who rely on meals at school will find themselves fighting hunger. It will increase the demand the North Texas Food Bank is already seeing from inflation. "We know that summer is the hungriest time of...
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

COVID Vaccine Panel In Sulphur Springs

The MLK Drive Church of Christ in Sulphur Springs will host a COVID-19 Education and Awareness Panel on Saturday, May 21, from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm. Presented by UT-Tyler College of Pharmacy is offering an opportunity for residents to discuss with health care professionals fears and doubts about the COVID vaccines. They will provide vaccines.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Law Enforcement Memorial Service In Paris

A Memorial Service for fallen law enforcement officers will be held Thursday evening at 6:00 at Culbertson Fountain in downtown Paris. The names of all the fallen officers will be read and the featured speaker will be Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass. The pubic is invited and encouraged to attend.
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Power outage forces Durant grocery store to throw out food

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Grocery store employees in Durant had to throw away shelves full of food after this weekend’s storms left the building without power. Pruett’s Foods usually has thousands of dollars of food coming in each week, but after the power went out on Sunday, that’s now money down the drain.
DURANT, OK
easttexasradio.com

NL Seniors Received Kiwanis Scholarships

Two senior Key Club members from North Lamar High School were among 27 students in the county to receive scholarships totaling over $20,000 from the Kiwanis Club of Paris. Receiving from left, are Dawson McDowell who received a $1000 Community Service Scholarship in honor of Norm and Patsy Davis, and Joseph Franklin who received a $750 scholarship.
PARIS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for 5/17

Meet Samwise, the Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. Samwise is a 15-month-old German Shepherd. He is fully vetted and chipped. Samwise is like most German Shepherds: he is naturally a guard dog, which means he can be shy on first meeting. He will need gentle socialization with other dogs, but once he becomes a part of your home he should be loyal, intelligent and trainable.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Man Drives Into Pool

A Northeast Texas man has been arrested for Criminal Mischief of more than $2500 but less than $30,000 after he drove his vehicle into an in-ground pool in DeKalb. Witnesses say the man, identified as Erik Scott Shirley of New Boston was driving erratically and screaming out of the truck window before entering the home’s backyard and speeding up, ending up submerged in the pool. The homeowner then held him at gunpoint until law enforcement could take him into custody.
NEW BOSTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris ISD Approves Pay Raises

The Paris ISD board voted to raise the starting pay for teachers from $36,000 to $40,000 a year at this week’s meeting. In addition, they raised the salary for teaching assistants by $500. They will also reflect the increases in the steps program for teachers. In addition, the hourly pay for cafeteria managers goes from $20 to $24 and for workers from $14 to $18.
PARIS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas to end Rental Assistance Program applications

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The City of Dallas announced today that the Rental Assistance Program will stop accepting new applications on May 22, 2022.The Rent Relief Program will continue to process applications that have been submitted prior to this date, following Emergency Rental Assistance program requirements. The program is required to prioritize households that earn below 50% of the area mean income, $43,850 for a family of three, or in which one or more members have been unemployed for at least 90 days.The city also prioritizes eviction status, and the applications received before May 22 will be prioritized according to these criteria.Applicants can check their status online. More information is available on the City of Dallas website.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Wednesday (May 18)

Gary Wayne Fullenwider, Jr. Paris Police arrested Gary Wayne Fullenwider, Jr., 38, at his residence on two Lamar County felony warrants charging him with possession of controlled substances. They booked Fullenwider and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Lamar County COVID Update

The latest report from the Paris-Lamar County Health District shows 20 active cases of COVID in the county. There were no fatalities listed. However, there were three positive PCR tests and eight positive Antigens. They reported no positive antibody tests.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
blackchronicle.com

Home of the Juiciest Peaches in Texas, Ham Orchards Opens for Summer

Ham Orchards, where they grow some of the juiciest peaches in Texas, is now open for the summer. The 200 acre Ham family orchards are located near Terrell, just off Highway 80 in Kaufman County. The orchards also feature a Farm-to-Market store that stays busy from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Aug. 15. The orchards and store have become a favorite daytrip destination for my family and many of our neighbors.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Huge TI Plant To Be Build In Sherman

Governor Greg Abbott, state and local officials at TI groundbreaking. They held groundbreaking ceremonies for Sherman’s new $30 billion Texas Instruments computer chip manufacturing facility on Wednesday. It’s on U.S. 75 at the company’s current plant site. They designed the site to support up to four facilities to supply high-demand computer components. The complex expects to create 3,000 new jobs, with the first products from the factory scheduled in 2025.
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

TI breaks ground for Sherman chip-making plant

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — It's the start of something big — really big — in Grayson County. "Texas is leading America in economic development, with this being the largest in the history of Texas," said Gov. Greg Abbott. Abbott led dignitaries Wednesday at groundbreaking ceremonies for the...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Damaging winds cause destruction in Fannin County

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Sunday nights storms with winds up to 95 mph hit Fannin County, leaving the City of Honey Grove to pick up the damage. A resident and business owner in Honey Grove states, “Nothing could have prepared me for what we’ve experienced”. The straight-line...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX

