Carmel police seek help finding missing teenager
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are seeking the public’s help finding a 17-year-old last seen on Monday.
According to police, Curtis Martin, left his home near the 4600 block of Allen Drive at around 7:20 p.m.
He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, brown Dockers and brown Sperry shoes.
They believe Curtis was knocking at a nearby residence asking for assistance.
If you spot Curtis, call Carmel police at 317-571-2580.
