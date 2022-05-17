ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel police seek help finding missing teenager

By Izzy Karpinski
 2 days ago

CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are seeking the public’s help finding a 17-year-old last seen on Monday.

According to police, Curtis Martin, left his home near the 4600 block of Allen Drive at around 7:20 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, brown Dockers and brown Sperry shoes.

They believe Curtis was knocking at a nearby residence asking for assistance.

If you spot Curtis, call Carmel police at 317-571-2580.

