Fairfield County Children’s Choir to perform at Carnegie Hall

The Fairfield County Children's Choir has been giving kids throughout the area a voice and a stage to bring their talents together.

Now, after more than 25 years of the choir the children will be performing on their biggest stage yet at Carnegie Hall.

News 12 got an inside look at their performance during a recent rehearsal.

Robert Hugh is the man behind a special piece commissioned for the once in a lifetime celebration, and choir member Annika Amann brought the words to life.

After having to push back their performance due to the pandemic, the 300 children in the choir will be performing on one of the most famous stages in the world.

Music Director Jon Noyse has been leading the choir for 27 years.

May 21 is the big night when the choir will bring their voices to the big city.