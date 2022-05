It’s easy to talk about the basic return on investment of Lionsgate Newark Studios, the massive TV and film production facility coming to Newark that was announced Tuesday afternoon … how it will have six stages, including two of the biggest on the East Coast … how it has the potential to be filming three television series at the same time, a 24/7 operation that could mean thousands of jobs … how the studios, which aim to be ready by the end of 2024, put New Jersey in a perfect position to capture the explosion of content needed to fuel the streaming era … and how the tax incentives the state passed were the defining reason that Great Point Studios decided to plant a flag in New Jersey (and we do that here).

