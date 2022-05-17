ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis City holds ARPA funding town hall tonight

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wxu4z_0fgjKloQ00

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City wants your advice on spending federal funds.

The city still has $250 million to spend from the American Rescue Plan. Mayor Tishaura Jones hosts her second town hall meeting Tuesday on how to spend that money. The meeting is at 6 p.m. at Meramec Elementary School.

Trending: Magnificent $5.2M mansion for sale in Missouri’s wealthiest suburb

The city has also been taking suggestions online. They’ve received more than 4,500 ideas so far. The online survey ends on Friday .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

St. Louis Aldermen could see their salaries double

ST. LOUIS – Fewer St. Louis Aldermen doesn’t necessarily mean the taxpayer will save money. Next April, the Board of Aldermen will be cut in half from 28 to 14 members. The Post-Dispatch reported there is a new proposal circulating at city hall. Members elected to the new larger wards could see their salaries double. The proposal would raise […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Racial Healing + Justice Fund announces new governance board

The only thing standing between creation of many community-based projects is funding. The Community Governance Board [CGB] takes on the challenge of selecting which projects will receive resources on behalf of the St. Louis Regional Racial Healing + Justice Fund. The 14-member CGB for the 2022-2023 grant period is comprised...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX 2

Humane Society of Missouri hosts job fair today

ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri is hosting a job fair on Thursday. They’re looking for people who love animals and believe the pets they care for deserve a second chance. The Humane Society is looking for adoption counselors and investigators for the Animal Cruelty Task Force. Both full and part-time jobs are […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arpa#Mayor#St#The American Rescue Plan
FOX 2

Schnucks union members approve new three-year deal

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks employees approved a new union contract Wednesday night. Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655 agreed on a new three-year deal. It features significant pay increases for all employees and new premium pay for workers in leadership roles. Schnucks employs more than 4,000 local 655 members. Negotiations started in late […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Chesterfield Country Fair starts Thursday

ST. LOUIS – The weekends start early at the Chesterfield Country Fair. Jason Baucom of The City of Chesterfield ran down the list of events at the fair. Also, the band, The Drive-By Boys, gave us a preview. The Country Fair. Thursday, May 19 – Saturday May 21.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX 2

Schnucks union members vote on new contract today

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks workers vote Wednesday on a new contract. It covers more than 4,600 members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union. They’ll vote in a secret ballot at 7 p.m. at the St. Charles Family Arena. Their current contract expired ten days ago.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

Delmar Loop trolley will start running again in August

ST. LOUIS – The Delmar Loop trolley will resume service on August 4. The 2.2-mile line will operate only in warm-weather months and most likely only on the weekends. It will shut down on October 15 and probably restart the following April. Bi-State said a decision has yet to be made whether to charge a fare or let people […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Groundbreaking held today at America’s Center expansion

ST. LOUIS – The groundbreaking ceremony will be held Tuesday for the America’s Center expansion in Downtown St. Louis. The expansion is called AC Next Gen. The multi-million dollar project will expand facilities at the convention center. The project is expected to add $394 million a year in convention business, support nearly 5,000 jobs and generate […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

30th annual Memorial Prayer Breakfast honors area law enforcement

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Louis area police chiefs host their Memorial Prayer Breakfast Wednesday morning at the St. Charles Convention Center. This is the event’s 30th year. The prayer breakfast honors area law enforcement officers and remembers those who died in the line of duty. Missouri Supreme Court Judge Mary Russell will deliver the keynote address. The […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy