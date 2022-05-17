St. Louis City holds ARPA funding town hall tonight
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City wants your advice on spending federal funds.
The city still has $250 million to spend from the American Rescue Plan. Mayor Tishaura Jones hosts her second town hall meeting Tuesday on how to spend that money. The meeting is at 6 p.m. at Meramec Elementary School.
The city has also been taking suggestions online. They've received more than 4,500 ideas so far. The online survey ends on Friday.
