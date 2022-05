KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — More details have emerged regarding two fires at a haunted attraction in rural Saginaw County, the first allegedly started by a marooned Clio woman. About 1 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, Kochville Township firefighters were dispatched to an outdoor fire around Crane and Venoy roads. While they were en route, additional calls came into Saginaw County Central Dispatch reporting there was now a building on fire at the Wild Woods of Terror, 7500 Venoy Road.

