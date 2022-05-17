Soy is the best protein source for your kidney health

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from the Chinese University of Hong Kong found that soy protein is the best for kidney function.

The research is published in Clinical Biochemistry and was conducted by Zhao-min Liu et al.

In the study, the team aimed to examine the long-term effect of commonly used whole soy foods (soy flour) and purified daidzein (one major isoflavone and the precursor of equol) on renal function.

In the 6-month study, the team tested 270 older Chinese women.

They were assigned to either one of the three treatments: 40 g soy flour (whole soy group), 40 g low-fat milk powder + 63 mg daidzein (daidzein group) or 40 g low-fat milk powder (placebo group) daily each for 6 months.

Fasting blood and 24-h urine samples were collected at the beginning and end of the trial.

Serum creatinine, cystatin C, urea, angiotensin-converting enzyme, minerals and 24-h urinary creatinine and minerals were analyzed.

The researchers found no big changes were observed in most of the renal parameters, however, there was better kidney function linked to whole soy intake relative to milk placebo.

Further analysis in women with lowered kidney function suggested whole soy consumption tended to improve markers of renal function relative to control.

The team says six-month consumption of whole soy tended to have a modest improvement of renal function in older women with lowered renal function.

