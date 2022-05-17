ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soy is the best protein source for your kidney health

By Knowridge
 2 days ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from the Chinese University of Hong Kong found that soy protein is the best for kidney function.

The research is published in Clinical Biochemistry and was conducted by Zhao-min Liu et al.

In the study, the team aimed to examine the long-term effect of commonly used whole soy foods (soy flour) and purified daidzein (one major isoflavone and the precursor of equol) on renal function.

In the 6-month study, the team tested 270 older Chinese women.

They were assigned to either one of the three treatments: 40 g soy flour (whole soy group), 40 g low-fat milk powder + 63 mg daidzein (daidzein group) or 40 g low-fat milk powder (placebo group) daily each for 6 months.

Fasting blood and 24-h urine samples were collected at the beginning and end of the trial.

Serum creatinine, cystatin C, urea, angiotensin-converting enzyme, minerals and 24-h urinary creatinine and minerals were analyzed.

The researchers found no big changes were observed in most of the renal parameters, however, there was better kidney function linked to whole soy intake relative to milk placebo.

Further analysis in women with lowered kidney function suggested whole soy consumption tended to improve markers of renal function relative to control.

The team says six-month consumption of whole soy tended to have a modest improvement of renal function in older women with lowered renal function.

If you care about kidney health, please read studies about kidney cancer: 5 things you need to know, and this drug duo could help treat kidney failure.

For more information about kidney disease, please see recent studies about common eating habits that may harm your kidney health, and results showing why processed foods trigger chronic kidney disease.

#Kidney Function#Chronic Kidney Disease#Kidneys#Soy Protein#Clinical Biochemistry
