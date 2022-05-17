ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JD.com beats quarterly revenue estimates

May 17 (Reuters) - JD.com Inc, beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as more people shopped on its e-commerce platform following lockdowns in Mainland China to fight a fresh COVID-19 outbreak.

The company reported revenue of 239.66 billion yuan ($35.57 billion) for the quarter ended March 31, compared to analysts’ estimates of 236.66 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

