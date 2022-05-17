ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Pella City Council to Schedule Several Future Public Hearings

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pella City Council will consider final acceptance of the Wonder Spelen project at their meeting today. A change order and official completion...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Knoxville City Council Approves Storefront Improvement Grants

The Knoxville City Council approved three more storefront improvement grants at their last meeting. Knoxville Economic Development Director Glenn Lyons spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the projects. “The first one involves Smoosh Pet Bakery and Spa. They applied for a grant to replace the existing windows and door with modern...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola City Council Approves Site Plan on N Jefferson Way

The Indianola City Council met in regular and a special study session Monday evening. The council approved an appointment to the Fine Arts Commission, set a public hearing for a FY2023 budget amendment, and approved a Major Site Plan application for restaurant and retail sales at 1010 North Jefferson Way. After the regular session concluded, the council held a study session on the South K Street Paving Project.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Warren County Supervisors to Consider Engineering Consulting

The Warren County Board of Supervisors meet in regular session today. The board will consider an agreement for engineering consulting, additional stop signs at the intersection of 65th Avenue and Nixon Street, lawn care and snow removal contracts, a 28E agreement with Franklin County for Central Iowa Crisis Services, and review ARPA funded projects. The meeting begins at 6pm in the boardroom of the Warren County Administration Building.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Work on Phase 2 of Indianola Streetscape Continues

Phase 2 work on the downtown Indianola Square Reconstruction Project continued this week, including the completion of subgrade prep on both Howard and Salem. Rock chamber and subdrain installation was also completed on Salem, with roadway paving expected to begin on Salem and Howard at the end of this week and into next, beginning with the travel lanes and curbs.
INDIANOLA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pella, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Pella, IA
kniakrls.com

Iowa DOT Reports Grant Approval for 163 Turn Lane Project

The Iowa DOT reports $225,000 from the Marion County share of the RISE Fund was approved for an Immediate Opportunity grant to assist in constructing turning lanes and paving a median on Iowa 163 located northwest of Pella. The project is necessary to provide improved access to the proposed expansion of LDJ Manufacturing, Inc., a manufacturer of the Thunder Creek Equipment brand of mobile fueling solutions in both the agriculture and industrial market and to support a commitment of the creation of 30 new full-time jobs out of 45 RISE eligible created jobs and $2,563,750 in associated capital investment. This project is anticipated to be completed by December 2022.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Early Voting for June Primary Begins Today

Absentee voting for the upcoming June 7th primary elections begins today, however voters can fill out a form to request an absentee ballot now in advance of the early voting period. Warren County Auditor Traci Vanderlinden tells KNIA News you can register to vote whenever you wish, and it is a quick and easy process.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Warren County Justice Center Open House Coming in June

Warren County residents looking to tour the newly built Warren County Justice Center will get a chance to do so at the end of June. County elected officials will be present for a ceremony to celebrate the opening of the building to the public after being closed since the previous courthouse was demolished in 2019. The ceremony will take place from 1-2pm on June 29th, with tours of the facility available to all for the rest of the afternoon.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Holds Lunch and Learn

The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce held a Lunch and Learn session on Tuesday. Knoxville native and Senior Consultant with Point Road Group Morgan Keasler was the guest speaker, and spoke about employee recruitment and retention. Keasler spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about one of the biggest challenges in the workplace today.
KNOXVILLE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Ambulance Service#The Pella City Council#Wonder#Old City Hall Alley
kniakrls.com

Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center Opens May 28th

The Indianola Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center will open for the season next week on Saturday, May 28th. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News the 2022 season will run until August 21st, with season passes still available for purchase, and the aquatic center opens every day from 1-7pm for daily admission without a season pass, and those age 2 and under swim free with a paid adult admission. Find more information below.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Governor Endorses Newcomer in Republican Race, Citing School Voucher Support

Governor Kim Reynolds has endorsed Barb Kniff McCulla for Iowa House District 37 ahead of the June 7th Republican Primary. Kniff McCulla is the owner of KLK construction in Pella, and is a business leader in Pella, and on the state and national stages, serving in many roles. Kniff McCulla is running against current Representative and Iowa State Trooper Jon Thorup of Knoxville, who was first elected to the Iowa House in 2018. One of Governor Reynolds’ legislative priorities has been to get a school voucher program initiated, where public money that would have gone to public schools could be used to pay for private school tuition. That bill has stalled in the Republican- led House, with opposition primarily coming from rural Republicans and Democrats. At Tulip Time, Governor Reynolds told KNIA/KRLS news that to get a voucher bill through the house, she needed new House members. Kniff McCulla supports the voucher program, telling KNIA/KRLS News that parents should be able to place their children in schools that share their values. Thorup tells KNIA/KRLS News that he believes the voucher program will hurt our public schools, especially rural schools. He says that he overwhelmingly supports the Governor’s agenda, but that they differ on this issue. Thorup’s fellow House Republicans have elected him as an assistant majority leader during both his terms.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Outgoing Staff at Pella Schools Recognized

The outgoing class of retirees for the Pella Community School District was honored at an open house Wednesday. In total, 22 staff members with 478 combined years of service to Pella are moving on after this academic year concludes this summer. Hear more about those retiring on an upcoming edition...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Holding Memorial Day Parade

Members of the Indianola Community who want to honor American Military Personnel who have died while serving in the armed forces this Memorial Day can do so by attending the annual Indianola Memorial Day Parade. The parade will begin at the Warren County Administration Building, head south on Buxton to First Ave, then east to First St., turning south and crossing Highway 92 and traveling down until it reaches the IOOF Cemetery. Parade lineup begins at 9:30am, with the parade beginning at 10am, and a ceremony at the cemetery will take place after the parade is concluded.
INDIANOLA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kniakrls.com

Pella Garden Club Seeking New Members

A local group aiming to promote a love of plants is seeking members. Nola Luebbert and Delores Boerigter with the group say the Pella Garden Club is dedicated to those wanting to share their interest in gardening year round, with several classes and events throughout the year, including the annual Tulip Time flower show at the Scholte House.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s talk Knoxville- Governor Scholar Ben VandeKamp

Our guest on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville Senior and Governor Scholar Ben VandeKamp as we talk about winning the Governor’s Scholar award, his future plans, and his hobbies outside of school. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts |...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

2022 State Track and Field Meet Thursday Schedule/Results

Tune into 94.3 and 95.3 KNIA to hear updates twice to three times an hour from Indianola, Norwalk, Twin Cedars, and Melcher-Dallas, and from Pella, Knoxville, Pella Christian, PCM, and Pleasantville athletes all on 92.1 KRLS. The 1A/4A schools can be heard during the morning sessions Thursday/Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the 2A/3A schools from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. those days. All schools will compete from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville FFA to Hold AG Olympics

The Knoxville FFA will hold their AG Olympics on Friday, May 20 at 6:45 pm outside of Knoxville High School at 1811 W Madison Street by the Greenhouse. Knoxville FFA Officers Marley Larson, Karlie Pettyjohn, and Audrey Whittenburg spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “This is our first time...
KNOXVILLE, IA
1230kfjb.com

Law Enforcement Authorities Release New Information Regarding a Two Vehicle Personal Injury Accident that Occurred Early Monday Morning Within the City Limits of Marshalltown

Law enforcement authorities have released new information regarding a two vehicle personal injury accident that occurred early Monday morning within the city limits or Marshalltown. At approximately 6:10 a.m., emergency responders were dispatched to an accident involving an SUV and a motorcycle in the 400 block of North 10th Avenue.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
kniakrls.com

Central Golf Squads Traveling to Scotland Next Week

Eighteen members of the Central College men’s and women’s golf teams are making a memorable journey to the sport’s birthplace with a trip to Scotland May 23rd-June 1st. The Dutch will fly to Edinburgh next Monday, then spend four nights in historic St. Andrews and four in North Berwick. Opportunities for play include St. Andrews Links Eden Course, the Panmure Golf Club (men’s team only), the Crail Golfing Society Balcomie Course, Dunbar Golf Club, Gullane Golf Club No. 2 and the West Links at North Berwick Golf Club. The trip was originally slated for 2020 but was postponed due to the global pandemic.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Dustin Dittmer

Celebration of Life for Dustin Dittmer, 34, of Colfax will be Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the First Assembly of God Church, 1700 W. 2nd Ave., Indianola. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. and services will be held 11 a.m. following visitation to celebrate his life. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
COLFAX, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy