Shopee-owner Sea tops quarterly revenue estimates

By Reuters Staff
 2 days ago

May 17 (Reuters) - Singapore-based Sea Ltd beat first-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday, driven by improvements in its core e-commerce business.

The New York-listed company said total revenue in the first quarter of 2022 rose 64.4% to $2.9 billion, above analysts’ estimate of $2.76 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

