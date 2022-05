WAYNE TWP. – An Ellport man died earlier this month as a result of his injuries received from a motorcycle accident along River Road. State police said Todd Kelosky, 58, was driving his Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 9:08 p.m. May 5, when he entered a muddy ditch, causing him to be flung from his motorcycle headfirst into the ditch. He was not wearing a helmet.

