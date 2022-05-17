Ellsworth Beats John Bapst 4-3 [PHOTOS]

The strangest most beautiful thing in those shady swampy spots of Maine is called a skunk cabbage and it is quite a sight to behold. You might also know this unusual plant as Skunk Weed, Polecat Weed, Meadow Cabbage, or Swamp Cabbage. You'll know this plant by its big, leafy vibrant green leaves, strange purple flower/fruit, and it's stinky smell. It was used by Native Americans to treat a wide range of medical issues, according to Native Plant Trust, and is found in the Northeast and the Great Lake States of the U.S. and Territories of Canada.

2 DAYS AGO