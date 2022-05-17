Ellsworth Beats John Bapst 4-3 [PHOTOS]

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth Beats John Bapst 4-3

By Chris Popper
 2 days ago
The Ellsworth Eagles defeated the John Bapst Crusaders 4-3 on Monday afternoon, May 16th at the Union Street Softball Complex in Bangor. Tyler Hellum and Hannah Wagstaff combined...

WDEA AM 1370

Eagles Top Crusaders 5-1 [PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Eagles beat the John Bapst Crusaders 5-1 at Husson University on Monday, May 16th. The Eagles scored 3 runs in the 5th inning to break a 1-1 tie. Craig Burnett pitched a complete game 1-hitter to pick up the win for the Eagles. He struck out 6 and walked 2.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth Tennis Tops Bangor

The Ellsworth Tennis Teams beat the Bangor Rams on Monday, May 16th at Ellsworth High School. Both the Ellsworth Girls and Boys won 4-1. Here are the results. 1st Doubles - Dallas Flood and Chance Mercier won 8-4 2nd Doubles - Felix Markosian and Eli Pouwels lost 5-8 The Ellsworth...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Tennis Defeats Belfast

The MDI Tennis Teams defeated Belfast on Monday, May 16th, with the Girls winning 4-1 at home and the Boys winning 5-0 on the road in Belfast. Here are the results. 1st Doubles - Hannah St. Amand and Meredith Cook won 8-1 2nd Doubles - Ava Lawson and Eliza Levin...
BELFAST, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

New French-speaking club kicks off in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — There is a new French-speaking club that gathers at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston. The purpose of the club is to speak solely in French with other people who want to practice the language that once thrived in parts of Maine. "J'aime ça parler français...
LEWISTON, ME
Z107.3

Maine’s Town-Wide Yard Sales Scheduled So Far for 2022

This past weekend, Caribou held its town-wide yard sale. While this one missed my radar, don't worry if you missed it because there are plenty more town-wide yardsales planned in the months to come. Here are the town-wide, community yard sales we found to mark on your calendar for the...
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

Mainers Can Fish ‘License-Free’ On This June Weekend

Celebrating Father's Day a little early but in the full swing of tourist season, the State of Maine is offering a free weekend of fishing for all Mainers. Free fishing weekends are offered a few times per year here in the State of Maine where anybody may fish without having to obtain a fishing license beforehand. The last free fishing weekend was earlier this year on February 19th and 20th to celebrate the final weeks of winter ice fishing.
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Central Maine Man Dies After Motorcycle Goes Airborne And Crashes

According to the Kennebec Journal, a Central Maine man is dead following a Sunday afternoon on Route 27 near Carrabassett Valley. The KJ reports that 37-year-old, Alan Rose, of Oakland, was having lunch near Sugarloaf before riding to Bangor. After lunch, Rose and another motorcyclist, 27-year-old Bryce Monteyro of Pittsfield,...
OAKLAND, ME
lcnme.com

“Lights, Sirens, and the Whole Shooting Match:” Damariscotta Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday

On Saturday, May 14 Eleanor Melvin Miller Mitchell put on a pink crown with gold trim and pom-poms to celebrate her 100th birthday. Mitchell was treated to a ride through downtown Damariscotta, chauffeured in a Jeep Wrangler by Karen-Ann Hagar-Smith, director of outreach and community navigation for the Central Lincoln County YMCA, while Damariscotta Police Officer Phil Tessier gave her a police escort with “lights, sirens, and the whole shooting match.”
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine's fiddlehead season is back with big prices

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Springtime in Maine holds a window of opportunity for one of the region's most prized delicacies: fiddleheads. These whimsically named plants are sprouting ostrich ferns that are harvested right before they uncurl to full length. They are harvested this early in the season as this...
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of May 19

ELLSWORTH — A response to a civil complaint in Franklin May 14 led the Maine State Police to recover a camper that had been stolen out of Ohio. Trooper Miles Carpenter recovered the recreational vehicle and summoned Lisa Brooke Saunders, 40, of Michigan on a charge of theft of services.
Ellsworth American

Bucksport man injured in motorcycle crash

ELLSWORTH — A Bucksport man and Hudson woman were seriously injured in a single-motorcycle crash on Route 9 in Crawford May 14, the Maine State Police reported. Trooper Jarid Leonard said Brian Colby, 64, and Brandi Russell, 41, were traveling south when the motorcycle approached a curve and Colby lost control of the motorcycle.
BUCKSPORT, ME
92 Moose

Love Caribbean Food? New Family-Owned Restaurant in Lewiston, Maine, Just Opened

Who doesn't love trying new food and experiencing the taste of love and culture. I know I do. The City of Lewiston is very excited to welcome a new restaurant on 37 Park St. Family owned restaurants are different then the others and this specific spot has a story that is inspiring. The community based spirit and caring they have by sharing their family recipes with the worlds is beautiful.
LEWISTON, ME
Z107.3

Look Out for Maine’s Elusive Skunk Cabbage Right Now

The strangest most beautiful thing in those shady swampy spots of Maine is called a skunk cabbage and it is quite a sight to behold. You might also know this unusual plant as Skunk Weed, Polecat Weed, Meadow Cabbage, or Swamp Cabbage. You'll know this plant by its big, leafy vibrant green leaves, strange purple flower/fruit, and it's stinky smell. It was used by Native Americans to treat a wide range of medical issues, according to Native Plant Trust, and is found in the Northeast and the Great Lake States of the U.S. and Territories of Canada.
wabi.tv

Maine State Police upping enforcement of proper yielding on I-95

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With a banner year expected for tourism in Maine, roads across the state will be busier than many drivers are accustomed to. Maine State Police are working to make people aware in hopes you can avoid an accident. There is an emphasis on yielding correctly when...
MAINE STATE
Ellsworth American

Sea change: Colorado chef reinvents herself in coastal Maine

DEER ISLE — Chef and restaurateur Teri Rippeto introduced local, seasonal fare to customers of her well-regarded former Denver restaurant, Potager, long before eating locally was commonplace. And now, lucky for Hancock County residents, Rippeto bakes blueberry muffins, scones and other pastries for 44 North Coffee. She and her...
DEER ISLE, ME
townline.org

Fish kill on Webber Pond appears to be tied to parasite

VASSALBORO, ME — Over the past couple of weeks there has been a noticeable fish kill on Webber Pond, in Vassalboro. On the east shore of the cove, dozens of dead largemouth bass have been washing ashore. The question that has been asked is why only largemouth bass have been affected.
VASSALBORO, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Your Kid May Qualify for Help at Maine Shriners Health Screenings

Anah Shriners will host no-cost medical screenings for children in Maine this weekend, to determine whether they're eligible for Shriners Children's Hospital. If you've never heard of these amazing places, Shriners Hospitals are a network of non-profit medical facilities around the United States that treat children with certain medical challenges. Hospitals are centered around a family environment and provide care, regardless of parents' insurance coverage or ability to pay. Eligible children are found through no-cost screening clinics that are available to all children in need of care for a variety of conditions, including:
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

