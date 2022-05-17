ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

JD.com beats revenue estimates but CEO cautious over COVID outbreaks

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g50fo_0fgjIoX100

(Reuters) -E-commerce group JD.com Inc beat estimates for quarterly revenue as more people shopped on its platform following COVID lockdowns in China, but its CEO was cautious on the outlook due to logistical disruptions and sluggish consumption.

The resurgence of COVID-19 in the world’s second-largest economy in March and the strict lockdowns it has taken since to curb its spread, including in its most populous city Shanghai, have heavily disrupted normal life and business activity.

JD.com CEO Xu Lei told analysts on a post-earnings call on Tuesday that the situation was far different to what China experienced in the past two years when outbreaks were limited to smaller areas of the country and boosted online shopping.

This time, the spread of infections to major centres such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, and lockdowns were affecting both online and offline commerce.

“In April, the order cancellation rate was significantly higher than last year due to logistical disruptions. There was an improvement in May, but it was still higher than a year earlier,” he said.

“Consumers are facing loss in income and confidence, and overall consumption is sluggish,” Xu added.

Shares in the Chinese company initially surged as much as 9% higher in pre-market trading but were flat when the market opened and after Xu’s comments.

Analysts at Nomura estimated in mid-April that 45 cities in China, representing 40% of its GDP, were under full or partial lockdowns.

Shanghai’s lockdown has been particularly strict with residents unable to shop for much more than daily necessities due to logistics bottlenecks and a shortage of couriers. The capital Beijing has also been tightening restrictions as it tries to stave off an outbreak.

Underlining the impact of such measures, China’s retail sales fell 11.1% last month in their biggest contraction since March 2020.

Still, investor sentiment towards JD.com and its peers on Tuesday was helped by comments Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at meeting with tech executives, which fanned hopes that a long-running regulatory crackdown on the sector is easing.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese firms rose after Liu said the government supported the development of the sector and public listings for technology companies.

E-commerce rival Alibaba Group also surged 7% and Pinduoduo climbed more than 8% before the market opened.

JD.com reported revenue of 239.66 billion yuan ($35.6 billion) for the quarter ended March 31, compared to Wall Street analysts’ estimates of 236.66 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, JD.com posted a profit of 2.53 yuan per American depository share (ADS), compared with analysts’ expectations of 1.62 yuan.

The net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders stood at 2.99 billion yuan, compared with a profit of 3.62 billion yuan a year earlier.

($1 = 6.7386 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Burberry sees outlook weighed on by China Covid lockdowns

Burberry has reported a jump in annual earnings as sales rebounded, but said its outlook for the year ahead depends on lockdowns and a recovery in spending across China.The luxury fashion firm reported underlying operating profits of £523 million for the year to April 2, up from £396 million the previous year as like-for-like sales jumped 18%.On a reported basis, pre-tax profits lifted 4% to £511 million.But the group said comparable store sales growth slowed to 7% in its fourth quarter as Covid lockdowns in China, its biggest market, hit March trading.The group said: “Our outlook is dependent on the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Tencent profit halves, revenue flat as crackdown and COVID-19 weigh

HONG KONG, May 18 (Reuters) - China's Tencent (0700.HK) reported on Wednesday its quarterly profit halved from a year ago and revenues stagnated, blaming cuts in advertising spending by consumer, e-commerce and travel businesses for its worst performance since it went public in 2004. The operator of the WeChat messaging...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Billboard

Tencent Music Revenues Fall 15%, Subscriptions Grow Amid Regulatory ‘Headwinds’

The effects of government intervention on Tencent Music Entertainment, the leading music streaming platform in China, were visible in the first quarter as the company’s revenues dropped 15.1% to RMB 6.64 billion ($1.05 billion) from the prior-year period. Shenzhen-based TME operates QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xu Lei
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures slip as China data sparks growth fears

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as downbeat data out of China stoked fresh concerns about a global economic slowdown at a time when investors are already on edge over aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Jd Com#Covid#Chinese#Nomura
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Citigroup, Paramount and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Walmart — Shares dropped over 11% after the big-box retailer reported quarterly earnings that significantly missed Wall Street's expectations. Walmart posted adjusted first-quarter earnings of $1.30 per share on revenue of $141.57 billion. Analysts had expected a profit of $1.48 per share on revenue of $138.94 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Walmart cited cost pressures from rising fuel prices, higher inventory levels and overstaffing.
STOCKS
Fortune

Target shares collapse after earnings miss

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. One day after Walmart took a drubbing on Wall Street, Target is facing investor wrath after reporting quarterly profits that were significantly short of expectations. Shares of the retailer were...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Cisco Stock Tumbles After Q3 Sales Miss, Softer Earnings Outlook As China Covid Closures Snarl Component Deliveries

Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Cisco Systems, Inc. Report shares plunged lower Thursday after the world's biggest computer network equipment maker posted weaker-than-expected third quarter sales, and forecast softer near-term profits, thanks in part to supply chain disruptions that are holding back deliveries of key components. Cisco said adjusted non-GAAP...
STOCKS
Reuters

Google says its Russian bank account has been seized

May 18 (Reuters) - Russian authorities have seized Google Russia's bank account, making it impossible for its Russian office to function, a Google spokesperson said on Wednesday after Google's Russian subsidiary declared its intention to file for bankruptcy. "Google Russia has published a notice of its intention to file for...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Walmart shares fall after profit misses expectations

Walmart Inc. WMT, -4.39% shares fell 6.7% in Tuesday premarket trading after it reported fiscal first-quarter profit that missed expectations. The retail giant posted net income of $2.054 billion, or 74 cents per share, down from $2.730 billion, or 97 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.30 missed the FactSet consensus of $1.48. Revenue of $141.569 billion was up from $138.310 billion and beat the FactSet consensus for $138.803 billion. U.S. comp sales grew 3%, ahead of the FactSet consensus for 2.5% growth. "Bottom line results were unexpected and reflect the unusual environment," said Chief Executive Doug McMillon in a statement. "U.S. inflation levels, particularly in food and fuel, created more pressure on margin mix and operating costs than we expected." E-commerce was up 1%, and the global advertising business jumped 30%. For the second quarter, Walmart is guiding for consolidated net sales growth of over 5%, U.S. comp sales growth excluding fuel of 4% to 5%, and EPS of flat to up slightly. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $146.426 billion, implying growth of 3.8%, U.S. comp sales growth of 3.6%, and EPS of $1.90, implying 6.9% growth. For the year, Walmart is guiding for sales growth of 4% on a constant currency basis, U.S. comp sales growth of 3.5% excluding fuel, and a 1% EPS decline. Full-year sales and EPS guidance exclude divestitures. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $590.509 billion, implying 3.1% growth, U.S. comp sales growth of 3.3% and EPS of $6.75, implying 4.4% growth. Walmart stock is up 2.4% for the year to date.
RETAIL
Reuters

Reuters

440K+
Followers
330K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy