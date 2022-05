New York Mets first baseman/designated hitter Dominic Smith is frustrated with his playing time. "I just want to play every day," Smith said, according to Newsday's Anthony Rieber. "To be honest, that's what I want to do. I like where this team is going. I feel like I can impact this team in a number of ways, and that's being (in the lineup) every day, in my opinion.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO