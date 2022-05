NEW YORK (NEWS10) – As of Friday, May 13, COVID-19 daily 7-day average is 7.09%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 11, 486 statewide. Health Officials said, statewide there have been 25 COVID-19-related deaths reported. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Friday is 2,340, an increase of nine. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 55,715.

