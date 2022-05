Jamie Carragher “fears for Arsenal next season” after Mikel Arteta’s side lost control of the race for a top-four finish after defeat by Newcastle.An own goal from Ben White and Bruno Guimares’ late second secured the home side a 2-0 victory, with Arsenal again struggling to impose themselves on the encounter, and creating few chances.Tottenham had moved ahead of their North London rivals with a weekend win against Burnley, and now, with a vastly superior goal difference, in effect only need a draw on the final day against Norwich to be sure of playing in the Champions League next year.Arsenal...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO