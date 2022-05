(KWCH) - Tonight we are expecting some isolated thunderstorms to form along the Kansas-Colorado line. As we move through the night these storms will mainly impact southwest Kansas. After midnight storm chances start to push toward south central Kansas. We are watching a window from 3 am to 9 am to see a few storms near and around Wichita. Storms will stay on the marginally severe side as they are associated with a warm front lifting through Kansas.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO