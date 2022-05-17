Sports Update: Twins win! Royals lose! Vikings hire a data guy! Beware the Blues!

From Rock ‘n Roll to Blues and Country to tunes that make you want to get up and dance, community summer concerts offer a little something for everyone. Do you have a favorite band? Maybe it’s Butchwax and the Hollywoods, who have been entertaining local audiences with favorites from the ’50s, ‘60s and ‘70s for 35 years. Or perhaps you’re into the ‘80s and ‘90s. If so, you’ll want to seek out Queens Blvd. Their high-energy covers will undoubtedly have you singing in your seats or dancing in front of the stage. The same can be said for perennial favorites Dr. Zhivegas, Fanfare, Big Love, Trilogy and Rockin’ Chair.
