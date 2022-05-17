Overnight showers to continue through Wednesday

This evening a few hit and miss showers will move in and clouds will continue to thicken up. Overnight more widespread rain arrives and lows will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Showers will continue through the first half of Wednesday. In total, anywhere from 0.25"-0.50" is expected, with a few places likely seeing closer to 0.75". Highs will stay cool, only topping out in the 50s near the lake, low 60s inland.

Thursday warmer air returns with highs back in the 70s. We also see a slight chance for a few showers or t-storms, with otherwise partly cloudy skies.

There are still differences in the global model solutions regarding the timing of a cold frontal passage on Friday. As of now, it looks like it will be warm and humid ahead of that cold front, with highs around 80-degrees before rain and storms come through. If the front comes through earlier, Friday won't be as warm. A few strong to severe storms remain possible, check back for updates later this week.

Temperatures will be cooler for the upcoming weekend with highs in the low 60s.

TONIGHT: Rain

Low: 48

Wind: E 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Showers, cool

High: 56

Wind: E/NE 10-20

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Chance T-Storms

High: 77

FRIDAY: Sct. Rain and Storms

High: 80

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cool. Ch. Showers

High: 60

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 61