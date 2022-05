RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Motorcyclists died in separate crashes on the highway through Virginia City less than 45 minutes apart Sunday afternoon. Minutes after the second motorcycle fatality on Nevada 341, a vehicle involved in a two-vehicle crash on Nevada 88 in Douglas County rolled and ended up upside down in the water in the West Fork of the Carson River, the Nevada State Police said. A person was taken by medical helicopter from that crash but was later declared dead.

