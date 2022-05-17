ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IHS Holding: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SFGate
 2 days ago

LONDON (AP) _ IHS Holding Ltd. (IHS) on Tuesday reported net income of $18.3 million in its...

www.sfgate.com

Related
CNBC

Cisco stock plunges as company forecasts surprising revenue decline

Cisco missed on the top line in the fiscal third quarter and issued a worse-than-expected revenue forecast for the current quarter. Analysts at Citigroup said last month that competitors are taking networking switch market share from Cisco. Cisco shares plunged by as much as 17% in extended trading on Wednesday...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Cisco Systems Q3 Earnings

Cisco Systems CSCO reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cisco Systems beat estimated earnings by 1.16%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was up $32.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq sets 3-for-1 stock split; adj. profit beats target

Nasdaq Inc. NDAQ, -1.53% said Wednesday it plans to include a measure in its annual meeting on June 22 to issue a dividend of two shares for every share held in the company in a 3-for-1 stock split. The Nasdaq also said it plans to hike its quarterly dividend by 11% to 60 cents a share payable on June 24 to shareholders of record as of June 10. Separately, Nasdaq said its first-quarter profit fell to $284 million, or $1.70 a share, from $298 million, or $1.78 a share in the year-ago period. Adjusted profit totaled $1.97 a share in the latest quarter. Revenue fell to $1.54 billion from $1.65 billion, while net revenue less transaction-based expenses rose to $892 million from $851 million. Analysts were looking for earnings of $1.95 a share and net revenue of $892.5 million, according to a FactSet survey. Shares of Nasdaq rose 0.1% in premarket trades. The stock is down 13.8% in 2022 compared to a drop of 13% by the Nasdaq composite.
STOCKS
Benzinga

GreenBox POS: Q1 Earnings Insights

GreenBox POS GBOX reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GreenBox POS beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was up $147.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ihs#Infrastructure#Snapshot#Ap#Ihs Holding Ltd#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Benzinga

Replimune Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Replimune Group REPL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Replimune Group missed estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.58. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: IBEX Holdings Q3 Earnings

IBEX Holdings IBEX reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IBEX Holdings beat estimated earnings by 42.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.4. Revenue was up $20.28 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA shares moved upwards by 15.2% to $0.22 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.2 million, which is 82.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Walmart shares slide as inflation hits profits

WMT WALMART INC. 123.39 -8.00 -6.08%. The company attributed the profit miss to higher wage expenses as declining omicron cases led to overstaffing, higher inventory and higher costs for shipping, storage, food and fuel due to inflation, which is currently running near a 40-year-high. "Bottom-line results were unexpected and reflect...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Walmart shares fall after profit misses expectations

Walmart Inc. WMT, -4.39% shares fell 6.7% in Tuesday premarket trading after it reported fiscal first-quarter profit that missed expectations. The retail giant posted net income of $2.054 billion, or 74 cents per share, down from $2.730 billion, or 97 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.30 missed the FactSet consensus of $1.48. Revenue of $141.569 billion was up from $138.310 billion and beat the FactSet consensus for $138.803 billion. U.S. comp sales grew 3%, ahead of the FactSet consensus for 2.5% growth. "Bottom line results were unexpected and reflect the unusual environment," said Chief Executive Doug McMillon in a statement. "U.S. inflation levels, particularly in food and fuel, created more pressure on margin mix and operating costs than we expected." E-commerce was up 1%, and the global advertising business jumped 30%. For the second quarter, Walmart is guiding for consolidated net sales growth of over 5%, U.S. comp sales growth excluding fuel of 4% to 5%, and EPS of flat to up slightly. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $146.426 billion, implying growth of 3.8%, U.S. comp sales growth of 3.6%, and EPS of $1.90, implying 6.9% growth. For the year, Walmart is guiding for sales growth of 4% on a constant currency basis, U.S. comp sales growth of 3.5% excluding fuel, and a 1% EPS decline. Full-year sales and EPS guidance exclude divestitures. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $590.509 billion, implying 3.1% growth, U.S. comp sales growth of 3.3% and EPS of $6.75, implying 4.4% growth. Walmart stock is up 2.4% for the year to date.
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

Walmart’s fiscal Q1 results come in very light

Wall Street doesn’t like surprises, especially when they come from a company that doesn’t typically deliver them. Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) posted first-quarter fiscal 2023 results Tuesday that even its top executives didn’t anticipate. Supply chain bottlenecks, higher fuel and labor costs, and a general surge in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Shoe Carnival Q1 Earnings

Shoe Carnival SCVL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Shoe Carnival beat estimated earnings by 10.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was down $10.93 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the broader tech & semiconductor sectors, including Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM, are trading lower amid overall market weakness as stocks fall following weak retail earnings this week. Anticipation of further Federal Reserve policy tightening has continued to weigh on stocks across sectors. Taiwan...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euronext posts record revenue, improves cost guidance

May 17 (Reuters) - Euronext (ENX.PA) reported on Tuesday record quarterly revenue as the pan-European stock exchange profited from high market volatility during a time of international crises, and improved cost control. "Including the consolidation of the Borsa Italiana Group, Euronext delivered more than 50% growth year on year in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Galmed Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Galmed Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.32. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Lowe's Q1 Sales Miss Street View; Affirms FY22 Outlook

Lowe's Companies Inc LOW reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 3% year-on-year to $23.66 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $23.76 billion. Comparable sales decreased 4%. Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business fell 3.8%. EPS of $3.51 beat the consensus of $3.23. Gross profit declined 1% Y/Y...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Apollo Investment's Earnings: A Preview

Apollo Investment AINV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-05-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Apollo Investment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34. Apollo Investment bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
STOCKS
pymnts

Lowe’s Posts Mixed Q1 Earnings as Chilly Spring Cools Demand

Chilly spring weather was blamed on home improvement retailer Lowe’s drop in first-quarter fiscal year sales, coming in at $23.7 billion compared to $24.4 billion in the first quarter of 2021, according to the company’s earnings report on Wednesday (May 18). Its biggest rival Home Depot on Tuesday...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Buffett-Backed Nubank Beats Revenue Estimates on Strong Client Additions

(Reuters) -Nubank on Monday posted a surge in revenue that beat expectations, as the Warren Buffett-backed digital bank benefited from a healthy loan book and strong client additions, sending its shares surging nearly 8% in extended trading. The fintech firm has managed to sidestep a rise in defaults in its...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

