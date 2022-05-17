ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Greenlane: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SFGate
 2 days ago

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) _ Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.3 million in its first quarter. The Boca...

www.sfgate.com

Benzinga

Recap: Cisco Systems Q3 Earnings

Cisco Systems CSCO reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cisco Systems beat estimated earnings by 1.16%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was up $32.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

GreenBox POS: Q1 Earnings Insights

GreenBox POS GBOX reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GreenBox POS beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was up $147.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Replimune Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Replimune Group REPL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Replimune Group missed estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.58. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: IBEX Holdings Q3 Earnings

IBEX Holdings IBEX reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IBEX Holdings beat estimated earnings by 42.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.4. Revenue was up $20.28 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Shoe Carnival Q1 Earnings

Shoe Carnival SCVL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Shoe Carnival beat estimated earnings by 10.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was down $10.93 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Fortune

Target shares collapse after earnings miss

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. One day after Walmart took a drubbing on Wall Street, Target is facing investor wrath after reporting quarterly profits that were significantly short of expectations. Shares of the retailer were...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Moderna And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US crude oil futures traded lower, dropping around 0.5% on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Citigroup, Paramount and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Walmart — Shares dropped over 11% after the big-box retailer reported quarterly earnings that significantly missed Wall Street's expectations. Walmart posted adjusted first-quarter earnings of $1.30 per share on revenue of $141.57 billion. Analysts had expected a profit of $1.48 per share on revenue of $138.94 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Walmart cited cost pressures from rising fuel prices, higher inventory levels and overstaffing.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS LSPD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-05-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lightspeed POS will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19. Lightspeed POS bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MARKETS
freightwaves.com

Walmart’s fiscal Q1 results come in very light

Wall Street doesn’t like surprises, especially when they come from a company that doesn’t typically deliver them. Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) posted first-quarter fiscal 2023 results Tuesday that even its top executives didn’t anticipate. Supply chain bottlenecks, higher fuel and labor costs, and a general surge in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Galmed Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Galmed Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.32. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Despegar.com

Despegar.com DESP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-05-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Despegar.com will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14. Despegar.com bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Walmart shares fall after profit misses expectations

Walmart Inc. WMT, -4.39% shares fell 6.7% in Tuesday premarket trading after it reported fiscal first-quarter profit that missed expectations. The retail giant posted net income of $2.054 billion, or 74 cents per share, down from $2.730 billion, or 97 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.30 missed the FactSet consensus of $1.48. Revenue of $141.569 billion was up from $138.310 billion and beat the FactSet consensus for $138.803 billion. U.S. comp sales grew 3%, ahead of the FactSet consensus for 2.5% growth. "Bottom line results were unexpected and reflect the unusual environment," said Chief Executive Doug McMillon in a statement. "U.S. inflation levels, particularly in food and fuel, created more pressure on margin mix and operating costs than we expected." E-commerce was up 1%, and the global advertising business jumped 30%. For the second quarter, Walmart is guiding for consolidated net sales growth of over 5%, U.S. comp sales growth excluding fuel of 4% to 5%, and EPS of flat to up slightly. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $146.426 billion, implying growth of 3.8%, U.S. comp sales growth of 3.6%, and EPS of $1.90, implying 6.9% growth. For the year, Walmart is guiding for sales growth of 4% on a constant currency basis, U.S. comp sales growth of 3.5% excluding fuel, and a 1% EPS decline. Full-year sales and EPS guidance exclude divestitures. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $590.509 billion, implying 3.1% growth, U.S. comp sales growth of 3.3% and EPS of $6.75, implying 4.4% growth. Walmart stock is up 2.4% for the year to date.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Apollo Investment's Earnings: A Preview

Apollo Investment AINV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-05-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Apollo Investment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34. Apollo Investment bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Globant's Earnings

Globant GLOB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-05-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Globant will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16. Globant bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pymnts

Lowe’s Posts Mixed Q1 Earnings as Chilly Spring Cools Demand

Chilly spring weather was blamed on home improvement retailer Lowe’s drop in first-quarter fiscal year sales, coming in at $23.7 billion compared to $24.4 billion in the first quarter of 2021, according to the company’s earnings report on Wednesday (May 18). Its biggest rival Home Depot on Tuesday...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $22M Of 2 Stocks

Although the Dow Jones surged sharply by over 400 points on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 18, 2022

According to William Blair, the prior rating for On Holding AG ONON was changed from Sell to Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.87 and a 52-week-low of $16.38. On Holding closed at $20.61 at the end of the last trading period. Roth Capital upgraded the...
STOCKS

