Mason City council to set public hearing on development agreement to place three new stores in Willow Creek Crossing shopping center

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Oakland — pre-game 2:00, first pitch 2:35. MASON CITY — Mason City opened up the ballgame with a four-run first inning and never looked back in a 10-0, six inning win over Clear Lake in both baseball teams’ season openers, as you heard last night on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Ethan Roberts picked up the win for the River Hawks, pitching the first four innings, allowing only one hit, striking out nine. Mason City only had one run batted in in the game on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth by Cooper Wiemann, knocking in Carter Thomas, who ended up with two triples and three runs scored in the game. Mason City’s other nine runs came with three runs being pushed across the plate via balks, three by wild pitches, one by a passed ball, and two others on throwing errors. Mason City will host Charles City tonight at Roosevelt Field starting at 7:30. Clear Lake is off until Monday when they host West Fork.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO