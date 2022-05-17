ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

Mason City council to set public hearing on development agreement to place three new stores in Willow Creek Crossing shopping center

KGLO News
 2 days ago

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will consider setting a public hearing for next month to consider a development agreement to bring three new stores to the Willow Creek Crossing shopping center on the city’s west side. In a memo to the council,...

www.kglonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGLO News

After some concerns two weeks ago, Mason City council last night passes proposal to provide free wireless internet downtown, deploy technology to improve public safety

MASON CITY — After delaying a decision for two weeks, the City Council in Mason City last night approved a proposal that would provide free public wireless internet access in the downtown area while at the same time would deploy technology downtown to improve public safety. The “SAFEcity Solution”...
MASON CITY, IA
KGLO News

Traffic study shows speed on US Highway 18 in Clear Lake should be raised to 50 MPH, council keeps it at 45 MPH

CLEAR LAKE — A study by the Iowa Department of Transportation shows the speed limit along US Highway 18 in Clear Lake should stay the same if not be increased. Back in November, councilman Gary Hugi asked for the city to contact the DOT and do a study of the stretch of US 18 between Interstate 35 and the area of Fareway, calling for the speed limit to be reduced from 45 to 35 miles per hour.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KGLO News

New River City Sculptures on Parade display installed

MASON CITY — The installation of the new River City Sculptures on Parade exhibit was completed today in downtown Mason City. The new exhibit features over 70 sculptures along a 1.7 mile walk that starts on East State Street and winds its way through the downtown area. Robin Anderson...
MASON CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mason City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Mason City, IA
KGLO News

Criminal complaint filed in court accuses Mason City man shot at several residences since start of April

MASON CITY — Court documents filed about the man accused of shooting at a northeast Mason City house last month accuse him of shooting at multiple residences. A search warrant was executed Tuesday at a residence in the 1800 block of South Taft, where officers say they recovered two handguns. 43-year-old Harley Llewellyn was taken into custody and charged with: intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony; being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.
MASON CITY, IA
KGLO News

UPDATE — More charges filed against Mason City man accused of shooting at multiple residences

MASON CITY — Three additional charges have now been filed against a Mason City man accused of shooting at multiple residences since the start of April. 43-year-old Harley Llewellyn was arrested on Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at his residence in the 1800 block of South Taft, where offices recovered two handguns. Llewellyn was charged at the time of the arrest for the April 25th shooting of a private residence in the 800 block of 9th Northeast, with court documents stating that Llewellyn was allegedly attempting to provoke fear of possible serious injury to a specific person and his family.
MASON CITY, IA
KGLO News

Arrest made connected to one April gunfire incident in Mason City

MASON CITY — One person has been arrested in connection with one of the gunfire incidents in Mason City earlier this spring. Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says officers from his department and the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1800 block of South Taft on Tuesday. During the search, officers recovered two handguns.
MASON CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Center#Building Permit#West Side#Best Buy#Mason City Council#The City Council#The Willow Creek Crossing#Navy#Mc Sports
KGLO News

Forest City woman accused of using her child to buy drugs from another person

FOREST CITY — The trial date has been set for a Forest City woman accused of using her child to buy marijuana. A criminal complaint says a search warrant was granted back in March for a phone seized from another person, and on investigation, it was found that 35-year-old Vanessa Stevens was using her juvenile child to purchase marijuana from the phone’s owner on December 24th of last year.
FOREST CITY, IA
KGLO News

Jury returns guilty verdict in shooting death of State Trooper

WEBSTER CITY — The jury took less than three hours Monday to reach a verdict in the trial of 42-year-old Michael Lang of Grundy Center. Lang was accused of shooting and killing Sergeant Jim Smith during a standoff last April. Judge Joel Dalrymple read the verdict sheet. “In the District Court for Grundy County concerning count one the verdict form reads — we the jury find the defendant guilty of murder in the first degree.”
WEBSTER CITY, IA
KGLO News

Thursday May 19th Local Sports

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Correa went 2 for 4 with an RBI double in his return from a stint on the injured list caused by a bruised middle finger on his right hand, and the Minnesota Twins set a season high for runs in a 14-4 rout of the Oakland Athletics. Gary Sánchez went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Luis Arráez, Ryan Jeffers and Gilberto Celestino each drove in two runs.
MASON CITY, IA
KGLO News

Wednesday May 18th Local Sports

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Oakland — pre-game 2:00, first pitch 2:35. MASON CITY — Mason City opened up the ballgame with a four-run first inning and never looked back in a 10-0, six inning win over Clear Lake in both baseball teams’ season openers, as you heard last night on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Ethan Roberts picked up the win for the River Hawks, pitching the first four innings, allowing only one hit, striking out nine. Mason City only had one run batted in in the game on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth by Cooper Wiemann, knocking in Carter Thomas, who ended up with two triples and three runs scored in the game. Mason City’s other nine runs came with three runs being pushed across the plate via balks, three by wild pitches, one by a passed ball, and two others on throwing errors. Mason City will host Charles City tonight at Roosevelt Field starting at 7:30. Clear Lake is off until Monday when they host West Fork.
MASON CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
KGLO News

Iowa Special Olympics Summer games set to open in Ames

AMES — The opening ceremonies of the Special Olympics Iowa Summer Games are scheduled for Thursday in Ames. Karen Whitman, spokeswoman for Special Olympics Iowa, says this marks the first time since 2019 that this will be an in-person event for athletes with intellectual disabilities. “In the last two...
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy