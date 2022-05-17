ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen making surprise visit to see the Elizabeth line at Paddington Station

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
The Queen is making a surprise appearance at Paddington Station to see the completed Elizabeth line, which is named in her honour.

The 96-year-old monarch, who now rarely carries out public engagements outside of her royal residences, was joining her youngest son the Earl of Wessex for the official visit on Tuesday.

Her attendance was not publicly announced in advance, with the head of state facing ongoing mobility problems, but organisers were told there was a possibility she might be able to attend.

Crossrail was due to be completed in December 2018 but suffered major delays (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

The nation’s longest reigning head of state is just over two weeks away from her Platinum Jubilee celebratory weekend.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: “In a happy development, Her Majesty The Queen is attending today’s event to mark the completion of the Elizabeth line.

“Her Majesty was aware of the engagement and the organisers were informed of the possibility she may attend.”

The Queen rallied to make a trip to the Windsor Horse Show on Friday and on Sunday was the guest of honour at the equestrian extravaganza A Gallop Through History near Windsor, the first major event of the Jubilee festivities.

But Tuesday’s engagement is the Queen’s first one outside of the Windsor area since she attended the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service in Westminster Abbey seven weeks ago.

The Queen and Edward were being welcomed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Transport for London commissioner Andy Byford.

They were meeting staff who have been key to the project and who will run the railway, including train drivers, station staff and apprentices.

The Elizabeth line, named in honour of the Queen, will open to passengers on May 24.

Crossrail, the project to build the new east-west railway, was delayed and over budget due to numerous issues including construction difficulties and complications installing signalling systems.

It was due to be completed in December 2018 and was set a budget of £14.8 billion in 2010.

The total cost has been estimated at £18.9 billion, including £5.1 billion from the Government.

The Elizabeth line will boost capacity and cut journey times for travel across the capital.

It will stretch from Reading, in Berkshire, and Heathrow Airport, in west London, to Shenfield, in Essex, and Abbey Wood, in south-east London.

Trains will initially operate in three sections, which are expected to be integrated in the autumn.

Kate delights at sunsoaked Buckingham Palace garden party

Members of the royal family delighted guests as they soaked up the sunny weather at Buckingham Palace’s second official garden party of the year. More than 8,000 guests attended Wednesday’s event, where they had the chance to mingle with the Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Princess Alexandra.
Daily Mail

The Queen looks emotional during Platinum Jubilee celebration as her granddaughter Lady Louise pays tribute to Prince Philip, driving the late Duke's carriage

The Queen was seen looking emotional at the Platinum Jubilee celebration near Windsor Castle this evening, as a moving tribute was paid to Prince Philip who died last year. Her Majesty's granddaughter Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, led the tribute, driving Philip's carriage around the arena during the emotional procession at the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' Platinum Jubilee event, which was staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Keeping it in the family! Sophie Wessex and Lady Louise take part in carriage driving event on fourth day of Royal Windsor Horse Show, while beaming Prince Edward presents competition prizes

Sophie Wessex was in high spirits today as she joined her teenage daughter Lady Louise to take part in some carriage driving on the fourth day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Her husband Prince Edward, the Queen's youngest son, was also photographed attending the equestrian event, handing out prizes for the Land Rover International Driving competition.
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news – Fans all say same thing as Her Maj looks VERY unimpressed with Alan Titchmarsh at Jubilee party

HER MAJESTY looked on unimpressed after Alan Titchmarsh describes her as 'the nation's heartbeat', followed by a shrug. The first of the televised events to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee aired this weekend (Sunday 16 May). The audience erupted in applause in response to Titchmarsh's describing the 96-year-old monarch: "There’s...
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for the Queen confirmed ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Horse racing is one of the Queen's favourite pastimes, but there has been some disappointing news for the monarch ahead of the Epsom Derby. The event, which will honour the royal's 70-year reign on the throne, was due to see three of her thoroughbreds competing for glory, but sadly all of them have been withdrawn. The Queen was hoping for success with Reach For The Moon, especially since the Epsom Derby is the only one of the five flat racing classics that one of her entrants hasn't won at, but the horse's joint trainer, John Godsen, said that the thoroughbred hadn't sufficiently recovered from an injury.
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
Queen Elizabeth Opens Her Jaw-Dropping Personal Jewelry Box to the Public for Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth is giving us a rare peek into her own jewelry box — and it's quite the dazzling display!. As part of her historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Queen is loaning several pieces of her personal jewelry to the Royal Collection Trust to exhibit at the various royal palaces this summer. An array of brooches, which the Queen often wears as a symbolic nod to her hosts during official Commonwealth tours, will be displayed alongside the Queen's Coronation Dress and Robe of Estate — as well as her famous Diamond Diadem — in the U.K.
Daily Mail

Queen 'made secret trip to see her own horses' as she missed the first day of Royal Windsor show - and Princess Beatrice stands in for the monarch, 96

The Queen made a secret trip to see her own horses as she missed the first day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, it is understood. The show, which kicked off yesterday and will run until Sunday, is the Queen's favourite event of the year but Princess Beatrice stepped in for Her Majesty in a 'dress rehearsal' for Sunday night's festivities, The Mirror reports.
Hello Magazine

Sophie Wessex looks picture perfect in ultra feminine dress

The Countess of Wessex turned heads in the prettiest floral dress when she put in a stylish appearance at a Buckingham Palace garden party on Wednesday. Dressing for the balmy UK weather, Countess Sophie sported an elegant midi dress with a pretty floral print in pink and blue, boasting subtle sheer sleeve detailing. The timeless attire was perfectly paired with nude stilettos, a cream clutch bag and a feather embellished hat as she joined her husband Prince Edward, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Alexandra at the special event.
newschain

‘Action calls for reaction’ EU ambassador warns UK over Brexit protocol row

Boris Johnson’s threats to rewrite part of the Brexit deal he signed would result in retaliation from Brussels, the European Union’s ambassador in the UK said. Joao Vale de Almeida said there was no scope for reopening negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol and warned that “action calls for reaction” if the UK did go down the route of unilaterally tearing up parts of the deal.
newschain

Half of new nurses trained overseas, latest figures show

Concerns have been raised about the UK’s overreliance on overseas nurses and midwives after new figures suggest that a significant number of new workers come from abroad. Almost half (48%) of the 48,436 people who joined the nursing and midwifery workforce in the last year have come from different countries, with the vast majority (66%) coming from India and the Philippines.
