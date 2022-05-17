HireX hosting virtual career fair with 25+ employers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – HireX is having a virtual career fair in North Charleston to help put job seekers back to work.

HireX is hosting the North Charleston Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free event will allow job seekers to meet with over 25 employers including Goldman Sachs Group, Pfizer, Lockheed Martin, and more.

With over 80,770 people unemployed in South Carolina due to COVID-19, HireX says this is an opportunity for job seekers to be interviewed on the spot virtually.

Applicants are encouraged to have their resumes uploaded after registering so employers can have access to it.

Companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during, or after the event hours.

Click here to register for the event.

